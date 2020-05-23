Sheltering In Place, Irvington Theater Checks In with Past Diversity Series Participants
In October of 2018, the Irvington Theater (IT) Commission launched its groundbreaking Diversity Series. Comprising three free events each season, the series shares diverse voices and stories with speakers, panel discussions, original art and video presentations. Each event is followed by a Q&A with the audience.
Created by IT Commissioner Kim Gilligan, the series premiered with “My Identity Is Not Your Opinion” which focused on transgender and non-binary stories. The second event, in early 2019, “Lift The Lamp: Immigrant Stories,” welcomed men and women from Afghanistan, The Soviet Union, Pakistan, Hungary, and Venezuela who told their personal stories of coming to America and what it meant to each of them to be an immigrant in this country.
“It is so important to the Theater Commission to produce events that shine a light on some of the important issues of our time, but we also recognize that people come to the theater to be entertained,” Gilligan said.
At the third event, “In Our Own Words: Special Needs Self-Advocate Stories,” speakers discussed not only their own unique challenges, but also the innovative ways in which they were improving their lives as well as the lives of others.
The series debuted its second season in the fall of 2019 with “Women Take Action: An Evening About Women Activists, Advocates and Women’s Causes,” which addressed issues including gun violence, drunk driving, and sexual assault.
“Build a Bigger Table,” presented this past February, offered audience members an opportunity to hear from neighbors of all walks of life who have experienced homelessness and food insecurity.
“We, the Irvington Theater Commissioners, think that our Diversity Series audiences are so giving and engaged,” explained Gilligan. “We love that these events give people a chance to hear new perspectives and possibly get more involved. Build a Bigger Table, to me, means to invite people in. Share your resources. Reach out to others in need.”
Amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, Gilligan checked in with past participants of the series. The invaluable resources and words of inspiration that the Diversity Series and its participants bring to the community do not require a ticket or stage. Click on the video below to view this Spring 2020 Diversity Series update:
To subscribe to the Irvington Theater’s YouTube channel, visit: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCanRgDlSkOjqaqwAUfFqS8w