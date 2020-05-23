Sheltering In Place, Irvington Theater Checks In with Past Diversity Series Participants

In October of 2018, the Irvington Theater (IT) Commission launched its groundbreaking Diversity Series. Comprising three free events each season, the series shares diverse voices and stories with speakers, panel discussions, original art and video presentations. Each event is followed by a Q&A with the audience.

Created by IT Commissioner Kim Gilligan, the series premiered with “My Identity Is Not Your Opinion” which focused on transgender and non-binary stories. The second event, in early 2019, “Lift The Lamp: Immigrant Stories,” welcomed men and women from Afghanistan, The Soviet Union, Pakistan, Hungary, and Venezuela who told their personal stories of coming to America and what it meant to each of them to be an immigrant in this country.

“It is so important to the Theater Commission to produce events that shine a light on some of the important issues of our time, but we also recognize that people come to the theater to be entertained,” Gilligan said.

At the third event, “In Our Own Words: Special Needs Self-Advocate Stories,” speakers discussed not only their own unique challenges, but also the innovative ways in which they were improving their lives as well as the lives of others.

The series debuted its second season in the fall of 2019 with “Women Take Action: An Evening About Women Activists, Advocates and Women’s Causes,” which addressed is­sues in­clud­ing gun vi­o­lence, drunk dri­ving, and sex­ual as­sault.

“Build a Big­ger Table,” presented this past February, of­fered au­di­ence mem­bers an op­por­tu­nity to hear from neigh­bors of all walks of life who have ex­pe­ri­enced home­less­ness and food in­se­cu­rity.

“We, the Irv­ing­ton The­ater Com­mis­sion­ers, think that our Di­ver­sity Se­ries au­di­ences are so giv­ing and en­gaged,” explained Gilligan. “We love that these events give peo­ple a chance to hear new per­spec­tives and pos­si­bly get more in­volved. Build a Big­ger Table, to me, means to in­vite peo­ple in. Share your re­sources. Reach out to oth­ers in need.”

Amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, Gilligan checked in with past participants of the series. The invaluable resources and words of inspiration that the Diversity Series and its participants bring to the community do not require a ticket or stage. Click on the video below to view this Spring 2020 Diversity Series update:

To subscribe to the Irvington Theater’s YouTube channel, visit: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCanRgDlSkOjqaqwAUfFqS8w