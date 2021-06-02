Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington Theater Celebrates Pride with Special Streaming Event June 23-25 Published 2 days ago2d ago • Bookmarks: 1 The world-famous Boston Gay Men’s Chorus provides Irvington Theater's June 23-25 virtual event, "One Thing I Want You to Know," with musical catharsis, just in time for Pride. (Credit: Boston Gay Men’s Chorus) June 2, 2021 By Brad Ogden– While Irvington Theater (IT) introduces in-person, outdoor events this summer, the ‘cultural heart of the Rivertowns’ is keeping its online programming alive with a streaming event that coincides with LGBT Pride Month (commemorating the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June in 1969). “One Thing I Want You to Know” celebrates living one’s truth as members of the LGBTQIA+ community share their art, their stories, and indeed, the one thing they want Irvington Theater audiences to know. The event, which streams on demand from June 23-25, is presented as part of In Our Own Words, IT’s series that brings issues of social justice center stage through art and conversation. Activist Jim Obergefell The program features nearly 30 artists and advocates who share messages of hope, calls to action, and deeply personal stories of love triumphing over fear. The lineup includes Jim Obergefell of Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage in the United States; twenty-two-year active duty soldier and Iraq War veteran Sergeant First Class Freyja Eccles; Lisa Linsky, attorney and member of the Executive Committee at the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender Community Center; the Boston Gay Mens Chorus; and two-time Emmy Award-winning NBC New York meteorologist Raphael Miranda. NBC New York meteorologist Raphael Miranda “I’m able to be openly gay on television, on the news in New York City, where I can talk freely about my husband and our son,” says Miranda, who resides in New Jersey with his family. “Even a few years ago, many of the things we take for granted today were just not possible… Learn about the pioneers of the struggle… [and what] they endured so we [could] have the freedoms and the rights that we have now… I want you to know our history.” Active duty soldier/ war veteran, Sergeant First Class Freyja Eccles Alongside drag queens, musicians, actors, and filmmakers, “One Thing I Want You to Know” showcases the work of organizations whose missions serve LGBTQIA+ folks – like The LOFT, a community services center in nearby White Plains, Camp Brave Trails, a leadership-focused summer camp for LGBTQ youth, and the Stonewall Inn, the historic Greenwich Village bar and site of the 1969 riots that catalyzed the movement for gay liberation in the United States. Lisa Linsky, attorney and LGBTQ activist Produced by Kim Vogelsang Gilligan, a member of the Irvington Theater Commission and creator of the In Our Own Words series, “One Thing I Want You to Know” will be available to stream on demand from Wednesday, June 23 at 12:01 a.m. through Friday, June 25 at 11:59 p.m. To purchase tickets ($12 per household) and receive the viewing link and password, visit irvingtontheater.com/onething Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires. Its current season, #IrvingtonAnywhere, features both in-person and online streaming events. Campers at Camp Brave Trails, a leadership-focusedsummer camp for LGBTQ youth. Share the News! Community News Community Links June 2, 2021 Village Government Village of Irvington Village of Tarrytown Tarrytown Village News Village of Sleepy Hollow Village of Dobbs Ferry Schools... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington Theater Celebrates Pride with Special Streaming Event June 23-25 June 2, 2021 By Brad Ogden– While Irvington Theater (IT) introduces in-person, outdoor events this summer, the 'cultural heart of the Rivertowns' is... Read More Community News Greenburgh News Local News Politics - Westchester + Rivertowns Top News Feiner Stresses Experience Edge Over Young in Democratic Primary Forum June 1, 2021 By Brianna Staudt Incumbent Paul Feiner emphasized constituent services, experience and “progressive” accomplishments while challenger Tasha Young called for systemic... Read More Community News On a Gray Memorial Day, the Ceremonies and the Crowds Returned May 31, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— There were no parades—unless one counts the walk from Irvington’s Main Street down the Aqueduct to Memorial... Read More Government News Irvington News Irvington’s David Imamura Named Chair Of The State’s Independent Redistricting Commission May 31, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— The pieces are coming together that will ultimately determine the political map of New York State for... Read More Community News Dobbs Ferry News Top News White Supremacist Banner Hung—Then Removed—From Ashford Avenue Bridge May 30, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- Drivers on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway early Sunday morning faced a large banner hanging from... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Government News Irvington News Local News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Top News Village Tax Rates to Rise Modestly for 2021-22 May 30, 2021 By Brianna Staudt Village tax rates will rise modestly heading into the new fiscal year June 1 as local governments... Read More Community News Government News Irvington News Westchester News Irvington’s Dr. Kathy Kaufman Named to New Post at Westchester DA’s Office May 27, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- Feeling a need for more robust analysis of prosecution patterns, Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah has... Read More Community News Irvington News Local News BLM Sign Defacement in East Irvington Breeds More BLM Signs May 25, 2021 On the eve of the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, Roger Burkhardt and Jane Fankhanel put a fresh Black... Read More Government News Top News Westchester News Local Leaders Reflect on One-Year Anniversary of George Floyd’s Murder May 25, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was murdered in Minneapolis, Minnesota by a... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint