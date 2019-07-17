Irvington, Tarrytown Residents Among Westchester Villages to Get New Garbage App

By Barrett Seaman

Now, Irvington and Tarrytown residents can manage even their garbage and recycling on their home computers or cell phones. The respective village DPW departments, working in conjunction with Sustainable Westchester, an environmental collaboration among county municipalities, are rolling out a new online sanitation and recycling app. According to Irvington’s announcement, this new tool“will allow you to create a personalized pickup schedule for your address. The tool will also allow you to create automated notifications about upcoming pickups or important schedule changes. Notifications can be made by email, text, phone or through a mobile app available for both iPhone and Android.”

Before getting too excited about booking a trash pickup, say, every Tuesday and Friday mornings between 10:00 a.m. and noon, however, residents should give some thought as to how that might affect the schedules of the guys on the trucks. Why they’d be zipping around town, operating 24/7 and spewing a lot of carbon into the atmosphere. And the overtime!

So no, it’s not that personalized. The pickups will follow their usual routes, but the app will allow residents to see when their specific neighborhood is on the schedule, instead of hunting it down on those big matrix schedules the DPW puts out at the beginning of each year. That, in turn, allows the village to stop printing up and mailing out those expensive color-coded schedules.

What the new app also does is allow residents to set up an appointment for a special pickup of bulk items that are too big for the trash. And if there’s a change in the schedule for whatever reason, the app will notify them.

Another useful tool that comes with the app is a link to the county’s Recyclopedia, which is a list of all the items and materials that are and aren’t recyclable. If you have questions about a certain grade of plastic or a chemical container, the Recyclopedia will tell you just how to dispose of it.

The cost of the new app varies by population, Irvington’s bill is $1,900-a-year, but a state grant will reimburse about half of that. Irvington and Tarrytown are currently two of eleven county municipalities that have signed up and two of the eight that are currently operational.