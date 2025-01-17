Irvington Students Advance to State Finals with Groundbreaking Science Research

January 17, 2025

Three talented Irvington High School students – seniors Marlo Gordon and Sophie Surguladze and junior Lena Svigals – were recently selected as regional finalists in the Upstate Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS).

The trio earned the opportunity to compete as state finalists at the 2025 New York Upstate Regional JSHS, which will be held at the Griffiss Institute in Rome, New York, on Feb. 1.

Among 48 speakers chosen from across New York State, the students will present their science research via slideshow and compete to earn a spot in the National JSHS competition, which will be held in Virginia Beach, Virginia, in May.

“We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and excited to see them represent the Irvington High School Science Research program,” teachers Amy Ma and Nadia Parikka said.

Prior to presenting their work at the symposium, the students completed novel research with a scientist mentor and wrote a research paper. They submitted an abstract of their work to the JSHS committee and were selected from applicants throughout New York to present at the symposium.

Gordon’s project is titled “Correlations Between Topography and Wind Speeds on Venus.” Her research investigates the factors influencing Venus’ wind speeds, focusing on whether topography affects them, by comparing datasets from the Venus Express and Akatsuki orbiters, which yield conflicting results.

Surguladze’s project is titled “C-Fos Expression in the Arcuate Nucleus as a Marker of Infantile Seizures.” The study examines the role of the arcuate nucleus in infantile spasms by investigating the correlation between c-Fos expression and seizure activity, aiming to provide valuable insights into preventative measures and region-specific treatments.

Svigals’ research is titled “Analyzing Decadal Polar Bear Movement Rate Patterns in the Beaufort Sea Concerning Ice Loss.” Her study investigates how polar bears adapt their movement patterns in response to Arctic Sea ice loss by analyzing satellite telemetry data collected over 30 years, focusing on the influence of seasonal changes and habitat.