Arts & Entertainment News & Events
Irvington News

Irvington Student Wins International Film Award

• Bookmarks: 2

Irvington's Kate Abrams
June 12, 2021

By Hannah Lustyik–

Kate Abrams, a seventh grader from Irvington Middle School, has won an inaugural international film competition.

Advertisement
Rotary Duck Derby in Tarrytown

The award was given by Videos for Change, an Aus­tralian-based non­profit film­mak­ing pro­gram. Kate was introduced to the program when Irvington Theater presented a virtual, collaborative, two-week filmmaking class for students last July.  (After its successful launch, the theater ran a second after-school course in the fall and hopes to continue the program later this year.)  Participants enrolled from communities in and outside of the rivertowns (including Yonkers, Brooklyn, and New Jersey); Irvington Theater provided scholarships for students who could not otherwise take the course, bringing together kids from a diversity of backgrounds and interests. At the close of each session, the theater produced a virtual festival for students and their families, where Kate’s video premiered.

Videos for Change seeks to teach and empower children ages 11-18 regarding issues related to human rights, social justice, and self-expression. Its founders seek accessibility, meaning anyone of any skill set can participate, ranging from amateur to intermediate filmmakers. Originally, the program was limited to Australia, but the growing pandemic prompted them to branch out and invite participants—virtually—from around the globe.

This year, Videos for Change held their first-ever filmmaking competitions open to middle and high school students in the United States. The contests were generally open-ended, with submissions related to social justice and human rights, allowing participants to shape their own storyline to their liking rather than being confined to a content requirement.

Kate’s film, “More Than,” which won for Best Middle School Video, focuses on women’s empowerment. While only one minute in length, it delivers a timeless message to its audience: women are more than extras in the background of a man’s story, they are anything that they strive to be. They are not defined by what people expect of them, they are more than their expectations.

Kate has long had an interest in tackling gender inequality. “I noticed a lot of the time that because of the way you are, you get unfair treatment,” she says. Kate invested a lot of time researching women’s inequality before creating her film, including a science fair project detailing how toys are marketed according to gender.

“We are more than models; we are role models,” Kate says off-screen in her video as visuals of strong women and girls emerge from previously blacked-out silhouettes.

Kate admits that she has had no previous experience with film. “I had never seriously tried to edit something before,” she said. She says she filmed “More Than” on a phone and edited using FinalCut Pro software.

After her positive experience with the Videos for Change program and her newly-realized talent, Kate says that she hopes to create more films in the future. “I want to try to use different softwares to try to film and edit.” She also hopes that her future films achieve broader outreach. Kate wants to focus on “worldwide topics, not just here in New York or America” to highlight under-reported global issues.

Kate praises Videos for Change: “You felt like ‘Oh, they’re teaching me stuff that’s important,’” she says in describing how the program was inclusive and collaborative. Prior to taking the two-week summer program, Kate did not know anyone else in the program. However, she found it was easy to get involved because students and teachers alike were supportive of one another. “I would definitely do it again.”

Asked what she wanted to do in the future, Kate explained she would love to work on the educational side of creative things like art or dance. “If I can help someone,” she says, “that would be really cool.”

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Irvington Student Wins International Film Award

Irvington Student Wins International Film Award

June 12, 2021
By Hannah Lustyik-- Kate Abrams, a seventh grader from Irvington Middle School, has won an inaugural international film competition. The...
Read More
June 2021 TEAC News

June 2021 TEAC News

June 12, 2021
NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL   JUNE 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month,...
Read More
The 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Visits Lyndhurst

The 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Visits Lyndhurst

June 11, 2021
By Steve Sears--- The Westminster Kennel Club has selected one of the most beautiful locations in America to hold its...
Read More
State Police Find No Crime in Harassment Investigation Involving Sleepy Hollow Teacher

State Police Find No Crime in Harassment Investigation Involving Sleepy Hollow Teacher

June 11, 2021
By Brianna Staudt-- New York State Police confirmed Thursday they opened, and then closed, an aggravated harassment investigation into a...
Read More
Groundbreaking Held for Affordable Housing Project at YMCA Facility

Groundbreaking Held for Affordable Housing Project at YMCA Facility

June 10, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo---  A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Wednesday for an affordable housing development on the grounds of the YMCA...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow High Girls’ Lacrosse Squad Makes School History

Sleepy Hollow High Girls’ Lacrosse Squad Makes School History

June 9, 2021
By Tom Pedulla-- The success of the Sleepy Hollow High School girls’ lacrosse program, which closed the regular season with...
Read More
Irvington Board Enacts North Broadway Re-Zoning Plan That Favors Moderate And Affordable Housing

Irvington Board Enacts North Broadway Re-Zoning Plan That Favors Moderate And Affordable Housing

June 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— After nearly three hours of public hearings, dominated largely by neighbors opposed to the density of its...
Read More
Greenburgh Petition Aims To Slow Edgemont Incorporation Campaign

Greenburgh Petition Aims To Slow Edgemont Incorporation Campaign

June 8, 2021
By Sue Treiman— Greenburgh officials fired off the latest salvo in the battle over Edgemont’s proposed incorporation Saturday when political...
Read More

Villages Face A Host Of Decisions On Legalized Marijuana

June 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As of April 1st, it is legal in New York State for adults 21 and over to...
Read More
The Receptacle Project: An Artistic Work in Progress

The Receptacle Project: An Artistic Work in Progress

June 8, 2021
By James Carsey-- The Receptacle Project, created by Dobbs Ferry artist Harriet Cherry Cheney, doesn’t quite fit into one particular...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
114 views
bookmark icon


Comments

The Hudy Indy welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *