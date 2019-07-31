Irvington Student Awarded Second Place at Genius Olympiad

Congratulations to Irvington High School’s Elizabeth Lee for winning second place (a silver medal) in the international Genius Olympiad, held this past June at SUNY Oswego. Participants in the competition were the 500 top science research students from 70 countries. Lee won a medal for her research and presentation, “Testing the Expression of PP65 Peptide by the PLVX-PP65 Lentiviral Transfer Plasmid.” “Being able to attend Genius Olympiad was an incredible honor,” Lee said. “For me, to win a silver medal at this international competition is a source of pride, but it is also very humbling. I am immensely grateful for my science research teacher, mentor, family and friends who have supported and encouraged me throughout the entire year.”

Her science research advisors Nadia Parikka, Stephanie Schilling, and Geri Winterroth are very proud of her. Said Parikka, “Elizabeth is an intelligent, motivated, kind and mature young lady. She is so deserving of this award. I am so happy for her and lucky to have been able to watch her grow into a promising scientist.”