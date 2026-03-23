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Irvington, Sleepy Hollow Heads of the Class Named

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Irvington High School Valedictorian John Greenbarg and Salutaorian Lucy Acharekar
March 23, 2026

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Class of 2026 valedictorian and salutatorian at Irvington and Sleepy Hollow high schools were recently named.

In Irvington, Josh Greenbarg and Lucy Acharekar will be addressing their fellow classmates at commencement ceremonies in June.

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Greenbarg, who founded Blazer Your Way, a nonprofit organization that provides new or gently used blazers to young adults entering the workforce to promote confidence and professionalism, will be attending the University of Pennsylvania in the fall.

“I felt satisfied knowing that I put my mind toward a goal early on and worked to achieve it,” Greenbarg said of his achievement. “It’s not one big decision. It’s a million different little choices that add up over time.”

Reflecting on his time at Irvington, Greenbarg described a school environment that allowed him to both deepen existing passions and discover new ones. In particular, he developed a strong love for languages. After entering high school with an interest in Spanish, he expanded his studies to include Latin and Ancient Greek and continues to study all three.

He is president of the Irvington Alumni Network, an organization designed to strengthen connections between current students and alumni and foster mentorship within the community. In addition, he has been a four-year member of the varsity golf team. His many accolades include designation as a National Merit Scholar Finalist, recognition as a Scholastic Gold Award and American Voices Nominee recipient for a creative nonfiction piece titled “Boca Brag and Schmear” and multiple honors on the National Latin Exam and National Greek Exam.

Acharekar, who plans to pursue a biology major at a university she hasn’t yet chosen, was surprised to finish second in the Class of 2026.

“I was pretty shocked at first, but I’m grateful for the chance to look back on my experience and everything that shaped it,” she said.

She described Irvington High School as a supportive and driven community that motivated her to grow academically while staying grounded in her interests.  She serves as president of the Marine Biology Club, a role she has held after being involved since freshman year. She is also a violinist in the school orchestra and has played the violin since fourth grade; she has spent four years contributing to the high school music program and building strong connections within the orchestra community.

In addition, she is a member of Science Olympiad and has participated in Science Research since 10th grade, further deepening her love of science. She has also been involved in the Green Policy Task Force, reflecting her interest in environmental issues and sustainability.

Sleepy Hollow

 At Sleepy Hollow High School, Thaddeus Kromelis II earned top honors as valedictorian, while Elliot Bentley finished as salutatorian.

For Kromelis, the recognition represents a personal milestone years in the making.

“It means the world to me,” he said. “I understand that at the end of the day it’s just a ranking, and that character matters more than class rank. Nonetheless, it’s a goal I’ve had for myself for a while now… So I’m really happy to see it realized.”

Thaddeus credited his family and friends for helping him reach this achievement.

“My parents have been extremely supportive whenever I need help studying for a test… Most of all, I have great friends who never judge me or get upset with me if I want to stay in on certain nights to study,” he said.

Kromelis, who plans to major in mechanical engineering in college and hopes to combine his interests in STEM and fitness, said one of the most formative experiences of his high school career was AP Physics II.

“It was the most challenging class I’ve ever been part of,” he said. “It taught me a lot on how to study efficiently and how to push myself. I’m a much more confident and hard-working student because of that class. I couldn’t have asked for a better high school experience, and I’m excited for the next chapter of my life.”

Bentley described learning of his selection as salutatorian as “thrilled.”

“I try to avoid defining myself by a single number. For me, this recognition represents the culmination of four years of hard work, discipline, and passion,” Bentley noted. “I am proud and honored to be named Salutatorian… and the title is proof to myself and others that a balance between academic, athletic, artistic, and other pursuits is possible.”

He emphasized that his achievement reflects the support of those around him.

“Getting to this point was by no means a solo effort. I owe my success in high school entirely to my amazing teachers, coaches, conductors, friends, and other classmates,” he said. “I am excited to continue exploring what I have researched in the Science Research program here, specifically ALS and other rare neurodegenerative diseases.”

As he prepares for college, Bentley reflected on the transition ahead.

“I love Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown with all my heart.  I am both eager and terrified beyond belief to start fresh and step into the wider world,” he said.

 

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