Advertisement
  • Donate to The Hud Indy
  • https://schindlercleaning.com/snow-removal/
Arts & Entertainment
Irvington News

Irvington Shakespeare Company Scores Big in Regional Theater Nominations

• Bookmarks: 4

The ISC cast of Love's Labours Lost, nominated for Best Play and Best Ensemble Performance
December 15, 2022

Every year, Broadway World, the web site that covers professional theater from Broadway on out to regional theaters, nominates actors, playwrights, choreographers—all the many contributors who make live theater what it is—and asks the public for their favorites. Anyone can vote.

This year, the Irvington Shakespeare Company has garnered a slew of nominations in the Westchester/Rockland region.  The nominees are:

Best Play:  Love’s Labour’s Lost

Advertisement
  • Shop Local - Rivertowns Chamber ad
  • Donate to The Hud Indy - Matching Grant

Best Ensemble Performance:  Love’s Labour’s Lost

Best Performer in a Play:

Caturah Brown (Princess) – Love’s Labour’s Lost

Julia Schonberg (Ferdinand) – Love’s Labour’s Lost

Jack Saleeby (First Player) – Acting Shakespeare

Kamran Saliani (Third Player) – Acting Shakespeare

Kamran Saliani, Irvington native and founder of Irvington Shakespeare Company, nominated for Best Performer

Best Supporting Performer in a Play: 

Emma Freeman (Katharine) – Love’s Labour’s Lost

Kamran Saliani (Dumaine) – Love’s Labour’s Lost

Best Scenic Design of a Play or Musical: 

Sarah French – Love’s Labour’s Lost

Best Lighting Design of a Play or Musical:

Sarah French – Love’s Labour’s Lost

Best Costume Design of a Play or Musical: 

Sarah French – Love’s Labour’s Lost

Best Sound Design of a Play or Musical

Sarah French – Love’s Labour’s Lost

Best Choreography of a Play or Musical: 

Jane Abbott – Love’s Labour’s Lost

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance:

Jonah Scott & Sierra Scott – Love’s Labour’s Lost

Congratulations to all the nominees.

Anyone can vote by visiting Broadway World at https://www.broadwayworld.com

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Irvington High School Students Earn Top Awards at Debate Tournament

Irvington High School Students Earn Top Awards at Debate Tournament

December 15, 2022
Members of Irvington High School’s Debate Club earned awards at the American Debate League Winter Classic, held on December 10...
Read More
Irvington Shakespeare Company Scores Big in Regional Theater Nominations

Irvington Shakespeare Company Scores Big in Regional Theater Nominations

December 15, 2022
Every year, Broadway World, the web site that covers professional theater from Broadway on out to regional theaters, nominates actors,...
Read More
The Keys to Selling Books Locally: Community and Conversation

The Keys to Selling Books Locally: Community and Conversation

December 13, 2022
By W.B. King— There’s no question that it’s easier to buy books online, but as more independent bookstores open locally,...
Read More
Toll Increases Revealed for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge

Toll Increases Revealed for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge

December 13, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo---   The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors last week authorized the start of the...
Read More
Schedule for Ossining’s Winter Market

Schedule for Ossining’s Winter Market

December 12, 2022
Read More
Paul “Babe” Dinan

Paul “Babe” Dinan

December 12, 2022
Paul "Babe" Dinan, 93, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Overlook Hospital in Summit after a brief illness....
Read More
When Walking at Night, Wear Reflectors

When Walking at Night, Wear Reflectors

December 11, 2022
Every night when I drive home I see pedestrians in dark clothing walking.  It's difficult to see them from a...
Read More
This Weekend • Fri & Sat: Bill Charlap Trio | Sun: Closed for the holidays

This Weekend • Fri & Sat: Bill Charlap Trio | Sun: Closed for the holidays

December 10, 2022
Westchester's Premier Jazz Club • • • • • 1 Dixon Lane Tarrytown, NY • (914) 631-1000 View this email...
Read More

When Are We Going to Do Something About the Leaf Blowers?

December 9, 2022
Dear Editors - Yet another late Fall day passes in bucolic Irvington and the endless drone of gas-powered leaf blowers...
Read More
Historic Fireboat Looking to Dock on Tarrytown Waterfront

Historic Fireboat Looking to Dock on Tarrytown Waterfront

December 8, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The caretakers of a fireboat that just achieved preliminary historical preservation status are lobbying Tarrytown officials to...
Read More
4 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
20 views
bookmark icon