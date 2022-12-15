Irvington Shakespeare Company Scores Big in Regional Theater Nominations

December 15, 2022

Every year, Broadway World, the web site that covers professional theater from Broadway on out to regional theaters, nominates actors, playwrights, choreographers—all the many contributors who make live theater what it is—and asks the public for their favorites. Anyone can vote.

This year, the Irvington Shakespeare Company has garnered a slew of nominations in the Westchester/Rockland region. The nominees are:

Best Play: Love’s Labour’s Lost

Best Ensemble Performance: Love’s Labour’s Lost

Best Performer in a Play:

Caturah Brown (Princess) – Love’s Labour’s Lost

Julia Schonberg (Ferdinand) – Love’s Labour’s Lost

Jack Saleeby (First Player) – Acting Shakespeare

Kamran Saliani (Third Player) – Acting Shakespeare

Best Supporting Performer in a Play:

Emma Freeman (Katharine) – Love’s Labour’s Lost

Kamran Saliani (Dumaine) – Love’s Labour’s Lost

Best Scenic Design of a Play or Musical:

Sarah French – Love’s Labour’s Lost

Best Lighting Design of a Play or Musical:

Sarah French – Love’s Labour’s Lost

Best Costume Design of a Play or Musical:

Sarah French – Love’s Labour’s Lost

Best Sound Design of a Play or Musical:

Sarah French – Love’s Labour’s Lost

Best Choreography of a Play or Musical:

Jane Abbott – Love’s Labour’s Lost

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance:

Jonah Scott & Sierra Scott – Love’s Labour’s Lost

Congratulations to all the nominees.

Anyone can vote by visiting Broadway World at https://www.broadwayworld.com