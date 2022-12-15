Irvington Shakespeare Company Scores Big in Regional Theater Nominations
Every year, Broadway World, the web site that covers professional theater from Broadway on out to regional theaters, nominates actors, playwrights, choreographers—all the many contributors who make live theater what it is—and asks the public for their favorites. Anyone can vote.
This year, the Irvington Shakespeare Company has garnered a slew of nominations in the Westchester/Rockland region. The nominees are:
Best Play: Love’s Labour’s Lost
Best Ensemble Performance: Love’s Labour’s Lost
Best Performer in a Play:
Caturah Brown (Princess) – Love’s Labour’s Lost
Julia Schonberg (Ferdinand) – Love’s Labour’s Lost
Jack Saleeby (First Player) – Acting Shakespeare
Kamran Saliani (Third Player) – Acting Shakespeare
Best Supporting Performer in a Play:
Emma Freeman (Katharine) – Love’s Labour’s Lost
Kamran Saliani (Dumaine) – Love’s Labour’s Lost
Best Scenic Design of a Play or Musical:
Sarah French – Love’s Labour’s Lost
Best Lighting Design of a Play or Musical:
Sarah French – Love’s Labour’s Lost
Best Costume Design of a Play or Musical:
Sarah French – Love’s Labour’s Lost
Best Sound Design of a Play or Musical:
Sarah French – Love’s Labour’s Lost
Best Choreography of a Play or Musical:
Jane Abbott – Love’s Labour’s Lost
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance:
Jonah Scott & Sierra Scott – Love’s Labour’s Lost
Congratulations to all the nominees.
Anyone can vote by visiting Broadway World at https://www.broadwayworld.comRead or leave a comment on this story...
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.