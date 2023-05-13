Irvington Shakespeare Company Is Back For Their 3rd Annual Summer Shakespeare Festival Production:

May 13, 2023

Join us this summer for one of Shakespeare’s rarely performed masterpieces, the remarkable Pericles, Prince of Tyre. A tale of epic, and ancient, proportions weaves the consequences of a man’s quest for love with a daughter’s fight for self determination. Three mischievous narrators guide our heroes across tempestuous seas and into foreign lands, all the while testing their determination. A tale of hope, death, redemption and love!

We are delighted to return to the rolling green hills of Mercy College’s beautiful, rustic and easily accessible campus. ISC is very grateful to Mercy College’s own Lisa Mills-Campbell, Peter West, Marc Palmieri and Kelli Johnn for all their help and support!

New this summer: several performances will take place at the historical Lyndhurst Mansion, next door in Tarrytown. As with all our shows, the event is free, however registration is required due to parking and attendance capacity. To register and for more information, please visit lyndhurst.org . Bring your own chairs and blankets for a wonderful summer night of free, live theater, with an option to donate (if you can).

Sponsor

Beyond the rivertowns, the company will be touring throughout the summer with the following organizations: Village of Mamaroneck Arts Council, New Rochelle Council on the Arts and Untermyer Performing Arts Council. We will also make our debut performance in Tarrytown at their sunset Sunset Stages right on the water.

The Bard’s Epic Dramadey will set sail with a cast & crew featuring local talent from Irvington, Dobbs Ferry, Ardsley, Tarrytown, Hastings-On-Hudson, White Plains, Mount Vernon, Mamaroneck, Yonkers, Ossining and Pleasantville:

Previews will take place on June 30th, July 1st, July 2nd, July 7th, July 8th and July 9th at 7:00 p.m. on Mercy College’s campus. Performances will begin July 14th at 7:00 p.m., also at Mercy, and will continue through the month on July, 15th, July 16th, July 21st, July 29th and July 30th.

Performances at Lyndhurst are on Friday, July 28th, Friday, August 4th, at 7:00 p.m. and Friday, August 11th at 7:00 p.m.

Performances with Untermyer Performing Arts Council (Yonkers) on July 22nd, New Rochelle Council on the Arts on July 23rd, Village of Mamaroneck Arts Council on August 19th and Village of Tarrytown at the Sunset Stages on July 29th, with a rain date of July 30th.

For more information visit irvshakespeare.org , call/text 1 (845) 770-8218 or email info@irvshakespeare.org