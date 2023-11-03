Sponsor
  • You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
  • Donate to The Hudson Independent
Irvington News
Sleepy Hollow News
Top News

Irvington, SH Residents Indicted for Contraband Scheme at Sing Sing Prison

November 3, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—-

Two men from Irvington and Sleepy Hollow were arraigned in Westchester County Court Nov. 2 for allegedly teaming up to smuggle contraband to prisoners at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining in exchange for payments.

Sponsor
Work for The Hud Indy

According to the indictment, Jose Estevez-Luciano, 33, of Irvington, a New York State correction officer assigned to Sing Sing since 2015, and Francis De La Cruz, 24, of Sleepy Hollow, conspired to smuggle cell phones and other contraband into Sing Sing between Oct. 14, 2021 and Aug. 2, 2023.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah stated the defendants agreed that De La Cruz would receive the contraband and accept payments from associates of the incarcerated individuals at the direction of Estevez-Luciano. De La Cruz would then provide the contraband to Estevez-Luciano, who would deliver the contraband to the incarcerated individuals in exchange for the payments.

It is further alleged that Estevez-Luciano smuggled cell phones and other contraband into the prison and delivered it to incarcerated individuals with the agreement to accept payments, including one payment being in excess of $5,000.

“A correction officer allegedly violated his oath and duty by working with someone outside the facility to create a potentially dangerous environment for the incarcerated population and his fellow officers,” Rocah stated. “Our office will continue to work with the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to investigate and prosecute those who participate in these kinds of schemes.”

Estevez-Luciano, who was suspended without pay following his arraignment, was charged with Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree, Bribe Receiving in the Second Degree, 12 counts of Bribe Receiving in the Third Degree, 12 counts of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree, and 13 counts of Official Misconduct.

De La Cruz was charged with Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree, Bribe Receiving in the Second Degree, 12 counts of Bribe Receiving in the Third Degree, 12 counts of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, and Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree.

“The Department has zero tolerance for misconduct by staff, especially that which jeopardizes the safety of their colleagues, as well as incarcerated individuals and the community at large,” said New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Acting Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello.This alleged conduct of the correction officer in this case is an egregious violation of the oath of office and a gross dereliction of duty. I commend the diligent work of our Office of Special Investigations and thank the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office for their partnership and willingness to pursue these charges.”

The Public Integrity and Law Enforcement Integrity Bureau of the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Office of Special Investigations conducted the investigation.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Irvington, SH Residents Indicted for Contraband Scheme at Sing Sing Prison

Irvington, SH Residents Indicted for Contraband Scheme at Sing Sing Prison

November 3, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo---- Two men from Irvington and Sleepy Hollow were arraigned in Westchester County Court Nov. 2 for allegedly...
Read More
New Bridal Shop in Tarrytown Specializing In Plus-Sizes

New Bridal Shop in Tarrytown Specializing In Plus-Sizes

November 2, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- Even before she began a two-year apprenticeship with Rebecca Schoneveld at her shop in Irvington, Rose Finn...
Read More
New Beauty Studio in Irvington

New Beauty Studio in Irvington

November 1, 2023
Aesthetics By KM is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new beauty studio, set to revolutionize the beauty...
Read More
Irvington Bond Proposal Facing Broad Resistance

Irvington Bond Proposal Facing Broad Resistance

October 31, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Village Mayors and trustees come to understand quickly that a packed room at a public hearing typically...
Read More
Record Crowds Celebrate Tarrytown’s Annual Halloween Parade

Record Crowds Celebrate Tarrytown’s Annual Halloween Parade

October 31, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- Unusually balmy weather on October 28 welcomed the hordes of spectators young and old who turned out...
Read More
Halloween Safety Advice

Halloween Safety Advice

October 30, 2023
The message comes from Sleepy Hollow Police Chief of Police Anthony Bueti, but it's relevant for everyone in the rivertowns as...
Read More
Incumbent Dobbs Ferry Board Democrats Facing Opposition

Incumbent Dobbs Ferry Board Democrats Facing Opposition

October 30, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Three incumbents on the Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees are facing challenges Nov. 7 from a slate...
Read More
TaSH Shoppers Treated To Flash Mob Dance Recital

TaSH Shoppers Treated To Flash Mob Dance Recital

October 29, 2023
You’ve seen the YouTubes. A cellist sets up in Brussels’ Grand-Place in the middle of the weekend farmers market, followed...
Read More
$87 Million School Bond Heading to Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Voters in December

$87 Million School Bond Heading to Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Voters in December

October 29, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo-- On Oct. 19, the Tarrytown Board of Education approved a resolution to place an $87 million bond...
Read More
The Poe-Poe

The Poe-Poe

October 29, 2023
THE POE-POE: Black cats and dark tales By Krista Madsen– My eighth grade daughter is reading her first Edgar Allan Poe stories...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon