Irvington, SH Residents Indicted for Contraband Scheme at Sing Sing Prison

November 3, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—-

Two men from Irvington and Sleepy Hollow were arraigned in Westchester County Court Nov. 2 for allegedly teaming up to smuggle contraband to prisoners at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining in exchange for payments.

Sponsor

According to the indictment, Jose Estevez-Luciano, 33, of Irvington, a New York State correction officer assigned to Sing Sing since 2015, and Francis De La Cruz, 24, of Sleepy Hollow, conspired to smuggle cell phones and other contraband into Sing Sing between Oct. 14, 2021 and Aug. 2, 2023.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah stated the defendants agreed that De La Cruz would receive the contraband and accept payments from associates of the incarcerated individuals at the direction of Estevez-Luciano. De La Cruz would then provide the contraband to Estevez-Luciano, who would deliver the contraband to the incarcerated individuals in exchange for the payments.

It is further alleged that Estevez-Luciano smuggled cell phones and other contraband into the prison and delivered it to incarcerated individuals with the agreement to accept payments, including one payment being in excess of $5,000.

“A correction officer allegedly violated his oath and duty by working with someone outside the facility to create a potentially dangerous environment for the incarcerated population and his fellow officers,” Rocah stated. “Our office will continue to work with the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to investigate and prosecute those who participate in these kinds of schemes.”

Estevez-Luciano, who was suspended without pay following his arraignment, was charged with Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree, Bribe Receiving in the Second Degree, 12 counts of Bribe Receiving in the Third Degree, 12 counts of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree, and 13 counts of Official Misconduct.

De La Cruz was charged with Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree, Bribe Receiving in the Second Degree, 12 counts of Bribe Receiving in the Third Degree, 12 counts of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, and Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree.

“The Department has zero tolerance for misconduct by staff, especially that which jeopardizes the safety of their colleagues, as well as incarcerated individuals and the community at large,” said New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Acting Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello. “This alleged conduct of the correction officer in this case is an egregious violation of the oath of office and a gross dereliction of duty. I commend the diligent work of our Office of Special Investigations and thank the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office for their partnership and willingness to pursue these charges.”

The Public Integrity and Law Enforcement Integrity Bureau of the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Office of Special Investigations conducted the investigation.