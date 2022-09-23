Irvington NewsSchool NewsUncategorized Irvington Seniors Win National Merit Recognition Published 3 hours ago3h ago • Bookmarks: 8 Seungchan Yun, Ryan Liu and James Oley September 23, 2022 Three Irvington High School seniors, Ryan Liu, James Oley and Seungchan Yun, have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for 2023, placing them among the top students nationwide who have an opportunity to continue in the competition for scholarships that will be offered next the spring. An additional 13 Irvington seniors were recognized as Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit program. They are among 34,000 students nationwide to be recognized for their exceptional academic achievements. Ryan Carron, Anton Dedvukaj, Miles Demarest, Owen Gartlan, Theodore Levin, Leo McLaughlin, Talia Ruoff, Canaan Salles-Spar, Justin Shapiro, Hudson Svigals, Isaac Williamson, Andrew Zhou and Atticus Zumbro received Letters of Commendation.Advertisement Read or leave a comment on this story... Arts & EntertainmentCommunity News FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS: HALLOWEEN IS ABOUT TO HIT THE RIVERTOWNS September 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— In most other American communities, October 31st is a one-off event focused on trick-or-treating for the kids... Read More Irvington NewsSchool NewsUncategorized Irvington Seniors Win National Merit Recognition September 23, 2022 Three Irvington High School seniors, Ryan Liu, James Oley and Seungchan Yun, have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News Family YMCA of Tarrytown Chooses New Site for Daycare Program September 22, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The public will get a chance next week to weigh-in on plans for the Family YMCA of... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News Rock Around the Park September 20, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— In addition to pandemic-induced pent-up demand for a good old-fashioned outdoor party, Irvington this year has a... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News Using Restaurant Management Skills for Ukrainian Refugees September 20, 2022 By Jeff Wilson-- With the war in Ukraine continuing to wreak havoc, veteran restaurateur Mark Maynard sought to pitch in... Read More Environmental News An EV Road Trip: Planning for the Long Run September 20, 2022 By Dean Gallea, TEAC Co-Chair-- In late August, I drove my Tesla Model Y from Tarrytown to visit family and... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsHistoric Rivertowns Dobbs Ferry’s Zion Episcopal Church Now Listed on the National Register of Historic Places September 19, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- Sunday, September 18th was officially proclaimed Zion Episcopal Church Day, not only by Village of Dobbs Ferry... Read More Arts & EntertainmentUncategorized Irvington Theater Continues Fall Family Tradition with Under-the-Stars Screening of Disney/Pixar’s “Coco” September 19, 2022 After a sold-out screening of Hocus Pocus last year, Irvington Theater (IT) is thrilled to welcome audiences back to the... Read More Arts & Entertainment Ballet Hispánico is Coming to Tarrytown September 17, 2022 For more than 50 years, Ballet Hispánico has been a symbol and projection of Latinx culture in the United States.... Read More Historic RivertownsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Latimer, Rose to be Honored by The Historical Society September 15, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Richard Rose will both be honored by The Historical Society at... Read More 8 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint