Advertisement
  • The Legend - Cirque Performance
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Shrinkwrap
Irvington News
School News
Uncategorized

Irvington Seniors Win National Merit Recognition

• Bookmarks: 8

Seungchan Yun, Ryan Liu and James Oley
September 23, 2022

Three Irvington High School seniors, Ryan Liu, James Oley and Seungchan Yun, have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for 2023, placing them among the top students nationwide who have an opportunity to continue in the competition for scholarships that will be offered next the spring.

An additional 13 Irvington seniors were recognized as Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit program. They are among 34,000 students nationwide to be recognized for their exceptional academic achievements.

Ryan Carron, Anton Dedvukaj, Miles Demarest, Owen Gartlan, Theodore Levin, Leo McLaughlin, Talia Ruoff, Canaan Salles-Spar, Justin Shapiro, Hudson Svigals, Isaac Williamson, Andrew Zhou and Atticus Zumbro received Letters of Commendation.

Advertisement
  • Ballet Hispanico at Tarrytown Music Hall
  • Armonk Outdoor Art Show - Fall 2022
Read or leave a comment on this story...

FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS: HALLOWEEN IS ABOUT TO HIT THE RIVERTOWNS

FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS: HALLOWEEN IS ABOUT TO HIT THE RIVERTOWNS

September 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— In most other American communities, October 31st is a one-off event focused on trick-or-treating for the kids...
Read More
Irvington Seniors Win National Merit Recognition

Irvington Seniors Win National Merit Recognition

September 23, 2022
Three Irvington High School seniors, Ryan Liu, James Oley and Seungchan Yun, have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for...
Read More
Family YMCA of Tarrytown Chooses New Site for Daycare Program

Family YMCA of Tarrytown Chooses New Site for Daycare Program

September 22, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The public will get a chance next week to weigh-in on plans for the Family YMCA of...
Read More
Rock Around the Park

Rock Around the Park

September 20, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— In addition to pandemic-induced pent-up demand for a good old-fashioned outdoor party, Irvington this year has a...
Read More
Using Restaurant Management Skills for Ukrainian Refugees

Using Restaurant Management Skills for Ukrainian Refugees

September 20, 2022
By Jeff Wilson-- With the war in Ukraine continuing to wreak havoc, veteran restaurateur Mark Maynard sought to pitch in...
Read More
An EV Road Trip: Planning for the Long Run

An EV Road Trip: Planning for the Long Run

September 20, 2022
By Dean Gallea, TEAC Co-Chair-- In late August, I drove my Tesla Model Y from Tarrytown to visit family and...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry’s Zion Episcopal Church Now Listed on the National Register of Historic Places

Dobbs Ferry’s Zion Episcopal Church Now Listed on the National Register of Historic Places

September 19, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Sunday, September 18th was officially proclaimed Zion Episcopal Church Day, not only by Village of Dobbs Ferry...
Read More
Irvington Theater Continues Fall Family Tradition with Under-the-Stars Screening of Disney/Pixar’s “Coco”

Irvington Theater Continues Fall Family Tradition with Under-the-Stars Screening of Disney/Pixar’s “Coco”

September 19, 2022
After a sold-out screening of Hocus Pocus last year, Irvington Theater (IT) is thrilled to welcome audiences back to the...
Read More
Ballet Hispánico is Coming to Tarrytown

Ballet Hispánico is Coming to Tarrytown

September 17, 2022
For more than 50 years, Ballet Hispánico has been a symbol and projection of Latinx culture in the United States....
Read More
Latimer, Rose to be Honored by The Historical Society

Latimer, Rose to be Honored by The Historical Society

September 15, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Richard Rose will both be honored by The Historical Society at...
Read More
8 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
37 views
bookmark icon