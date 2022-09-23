Irvington Seniors Win National Merit Recognition

September 23, 2022

Three Irvington High School seniors, Ryan Liu, James Oley and Seungchan Yun, have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for 2023, placing them among the top students nationwide who have an opportunity to continue in the competition for scholarships that will be offered next the spring.

An additional 13 Irvington seniors were recognized as Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit program. They are among 34,000 students nationwide to be recognized for their exceptional academic achievements.

Ryan Carron, Anton Dedvukaj, Miles Demarest, Owen Gartlan, Theodore Levin, Leo McLaughlin, Talia Ruoff, Canaan Salles-Spar, Justin Shapiro, Hudson Svigals, Isaac Williamson, Andrew Zhou and Atticus Zumbro received Letters of Commendation.