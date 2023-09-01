Irvington News Irvington Senior Recognized for Food Pantry Donations Published 3 hours ago3h ago • Bookmarks: 1 Chairman Boykin (third from left) honors Goldberg (third from right) September 1, 2023 Westchester County Board of Legislators Chair Benjamin Boykin recognized Jonah Goldberg, an Irvington High School student for his efforts over this past year in raising $4,003 to help food pantries in the county. The acknowledgement was made at the Thomas H. Slater Center in White Plains Jonah, who lives in White Plains, created a business that he calls “Deals for Meals” and over the past year, he has been collecting, refurbishing and reselling donated sports equipment with all of the profits going to support local food pantries. Last weekend he was invited back by the Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market (TaSH Market) to sell the donated equipment he collected and in September he will be selling at the Hastings Flea Market. Both markets have been supportive of Jonah’s efforts throughout the year by giving him a location at no charge.Sponsor To date Jonah has donated $2,000 of his earnings to WestCOP, $1,000 to the Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, and $500 to the food pantry at the Thomas H. Slater Center. He will continue to sell at community events and donate profits to food pantries in the area. As Jonah says, “Our neighboring communities have been incredibly supportive over the past year by both donating and buying sports equipment. I’m hoping that through the monies raised, more children will be able to start the school year off with a nourishing meal each morning.” Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Irvington News Irvington Senior Recognized for Food Pantry Donations September 1, 2023 Westchester County Board of Legislators Chair Benjamin Boykin recognized Jonah Goldberg, an Irvington High School student for his efforts over... Read More Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Historical Society to Offer Programs on Carving September 1, 2023 The Historical Society Serving Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown, Inc. (The Historical Society) is offering a series of programs this fall... Read More Environmental News State Asked to Study Wastewater Procedures at Indian Pt. September 1, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo With Gov. Kathy Hochul signing into law a bill that prohibits the dumping of radioactive waste into... Read More Health News West Nile Virus Detected in Westchester August 31, 2023 Westchester County has learned of its first positive human case of West Nile Virus this year, which was confirmed in... Read More School News Rivertowns High Schools Rate High in U.S. News Rankings August 31, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Four rivertown high schools, including Irvington and Dobbs Ferry, made the top 1,000 “best” high schools in... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTarrytown News With His New Funk and R&B Album, a Former Hackley History Professor Returns to His First Passion August 31, 2023 By W.B. King-- Illustrating the twists and turns of a road less travelled, Eliot King Smith's forthcoming album, Short Life,... Read More Rivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Horsemen Striving to Take Step in Right Direction on Gridiron August 30, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- In his effort to revive a once-proud football program at Sleepy Hollow High School, third-year coach Jerry... Read More School NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Tarrytown School District Partners with Energy Solutions Leader August 29, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown School District has formed a partnership with a leader in energy solutions in an effort... Read More Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Carving Legends: Gravestones to Gourds in Sleepy Hollow August 29, 2023 Carving Legends: Gravestones to Gourds in Sleepy Hollow An interdisciplinary program from The Historical Society & ArtsWestchester The Historical Society... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Adult Programs September 2023 at Dobbs Ferry Library August 29, 2023 Adult Programs September 2023 LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH: The Library will be closed on: Monday September 4 for Labor... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint