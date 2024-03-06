Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Irvington News

Irvington senior named National Merit Scholarship Finalist

• Bookmarks: 3

Irvington High School senior Maxwell Ma named a finalist in the prestigious 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program. (Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District)
March 6, 2024

Irvington High School senior Maxwell Ma has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program. He is among the top high school students nationwide to continue competing for scholarships that will be offered in the spring.

Ma entered the academic competition as a junior by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of entrants. Out of more than 1.3 million students who entered the highly competitive competition, he is among the top 1% of students in the United States who earned the highest scores in each state. According to the corporation, the National Merit Scholarship program honors students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

To become a finalist, students submitted a detailed scholarship application, provided information about their outstanding academic record, participation in school and community activities, employment, honors and awards received, and demonstrated leadership abilities. They also wrote an essay, which was endorsed by a high school official, and earned scores confirming their earlier performance on the qualifying test.

About half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship. Scholarship winners will be announced in the spring.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
The Indy Wins Grant For Political Coverage

The Indy Wins Grant For Political Coverage

March 6, 2024
We’d like to share a bit of good news—certainly for us, but we think for our followers throughout the rivertowns:...
Read More
Irvington senior named National Merit Scholarship Finalist

Irvington senior named National Merit Scholarship Finalist

March 6, 2024
Irvington High School senior Maxwell Ma has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program. He...
Read More
The Irvington Theater Presents “Intro to Filmmaking,” A Class for Teens

The Irvington Theater Presents “Intro to Filmmaking,” A Class for Teens

March 6, 2024
By Shana Liebman-- Beginning in April, the Irvington Theater will offer a 6-week filmmaking class for teens. However, as the...
Read More

Spring and Summer News from the Rec Department

March 4, 2024
Online brochure (available here). Registration continues for the below spring programs and summer TEENSCAPE Session Two Registration opens April 3rd for...
Read More
Metamorphs

Metamorphs

March 4, 2024
METAMORPHS: Nymph, nymphet, nympho By Krista Madsen– MONSTER MASH “Monster” is a wide net for anything you find monstrous—ghosts, freaks, zombies, big bugs, everyone from...
Read More
The Map Is Settled. The Congressional Races in the Rivertowns Are Not

The Map Is Settled. The Congressional Races in the Rivertowns Are Not

February 29, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- As politicians across the state and in Washington wrangled over the shape of New York’s congressional district...
Read More
Deer Drive to Take Place in Hastings’ Hillside Woods

Deer Drive to Take Place in Hastings’ Hillside Woods

February 29, 2024
Hastings-on-Hudson – As part of the Hillside Woods Restoration Project, volunteers will help drive deer out of a 30-acre exclosure...
Read More
Land Trust Solicits Grant Applications

Land Trust Solicits Grant Applications

February 28, 2024
The Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) is soliciting applications for up to three financial grants available to residents, including students,...
Read More
Shimsky Lobbies for More State Funding for Roadways

Shimsky Lobbies for More State Funding for Roadways

February 28, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- State Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky was part of a coalition of construction trade unions and state lawmakers that...
Read More
Irvington Democrats Nominate Two Newcomers

Irvington Democrats Nominate Two Newcomers

February 28, 2024
This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman— Well over 200 residents of Irvington, 175 of them registered Democrats, braved...
Read More
3 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
86 views
bookmark icon