Irvington Senior Fulfilling Dream Heading to West Point

For as long as I can remember, I’ve wanted to go to West Point—it has always been my dream,” said Eric Parke, a graduating senior at Irvington High School.

It’s a dream that started early for this high school graduate, who is following in the footsteps of his father, himself a West Point graduate. Eric’s grandfather was a neurosurgeon in the Army Medical Corps, and his uncle was a Marine Corps officer.

“Coming from a military family, I was exposed to West Point and its culture from a young age, and it has always been something I loved and wanted to be a part of,” Parke said.

Being in the military is a form of public service, something that resonates with Parke. He plans to use his military experience to hone his leadership and soldiering skills in order to lead other soldiers, as well as share in the camaraderie that exists between active and veteran members of the military. He got a small initiation to all of this last June, at West Point’s Summer Leaders Experience (SLE), a week-long program that exposed high school students to the academic, military, and athletic programs at the Academy.

“Going to SLE solidified my interest in becoming a West Point cadet,” Parke explained. “From what I’ve seen, responsibility in the Army comes early, and I’m eager for the challenge.”

He credited Irvington High School for setting a strong foundation for his future. “The combination of educational rigor and breadth of course offerings have helped prepare me for college-level academics,” Parke said.

Consistently placing on the school’s High Honor Roll, his strong performance in the classroom is matched by his performance on the playing field. Among his proudest accomplishments: representing Irvington High as a varsity athlete in multiple sports all four years; competing twice at the New York State Cross-Country Championships; and serving as a team captain for four sports teams (twice for lacrosse and once each for cross-country and winter track).

Last month, Rep. Nita Lowey held her annual Service Academy Recognition Ceremony to call attention to the 28 men and women she nominated in December to the United States service academies. Parke was one of those nominees.

“It was humbling being in the presence of so many wonderful people who came to acknowledge our initial steps in public service,” Parke commented. “The veterans went back as far as World War II, which drove home to me that I wouldn’t be able to have these opportunities if it weren’t for people like them.”

Looking ahead, Parke is focused on learning how to become an Army officer while majoring in economics. His goal is to continue his studies in graduate school and possibly become a Cavalry Officer. “I know that the academics and military training at West Point are first rate, and the experience there will definitely prepare me for that next level,” noted Parke, who adds that next year at this time, he’ll no doubt be reflecting on where he has come from. “I think what I’m going to miss most about Irvington is the people. I’ve met so many great people here — teachers, administrators, coaches, my guidance counselor, residents, and classmates. I have become close with so many, and they’ve helped me become the person I am today.”