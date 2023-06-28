Sponsor
Irvington News

Irvington Senior Center Temporary Relocation

June 28, 2023

June 28, 2023
Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2023 Celebrates Graduation

June 25, 2023
by Rick Pezzullo---- The Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2023 received its diplomas June 22 on the high school...
TRAGEDY LAUNCHES NAOMI VLADECK ON A NEW CAREER—AND SPAWNS A BOOK

June 25, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Earning good grades has come easily to Naomi Vladeck. Translating academic success into a purposeful life, however,...
Hi-Tech Parking Remains a Headache in Dobbs Ferry

June 24, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- Time expired on Dobbs Ferry’s conventional parking meters on May 1, when the Village’s entire parking system...
The Writers’ Strike Reaches the Rivertowns

June 24, 2023
As the strike by the Writers' Guild and other entertainment-related unions approaches two months of duration, the long reach of...
Summer Reading for Children, Tweens, & Teens!

June 23, 2023
Summer Reading for Children, Tweens, & Teens! Summer Reading is June 26 through August 18! This year’s theme is All...
Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2023

June 22, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony June 17 at Matthiessen Park....
Sleepy Hollow Issues Open Call for Project Proposals

June 19, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Village of Sleepy Hollow officials are seeking input from residents to help shape the future of the...
Dobbs Ferry High Class of 2023 Graduates

June 19, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The 122nd Dobbs Ferry High School Commencement Ceremony was held Saturday at the village’s waterfront. The Valedictorian...
Kids’ Club Donors Supply Bedding For SHHS Students Headed for College in the Fall

June 17, 2023
They are ready for college—academically, but some graduating Sleepy Hollow High School seniors from low-income families with limited resources may...
