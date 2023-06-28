Irvington Senior Center Temporary Relocation

June 28, 2023
Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2023 Celebrates Graduation
June 25, 2023
by Rick Pezzullo---- The Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2023 received its diplomas June 22 on the high school...Read More
TRAGEDY LAUNCHES NAOMI VLADECK ON A NEW CAREER—AND SPAWNS A BOOK
June 25, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Earning good grades has come easily to Naomi Vladeck. Translating academic success into a purposeful life, however,...Read More
Hi-Tech Parking Remains a Headache in Dobbs Ferry
June 24, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- Time expired on Dobbs Ferry’s conventional parking meters on May 1, when the Village’s entire parking system...Read More
The Writers’ Strike Reaches the Rivertowns
June 24, 2023
As the strike by the Writers' Guild and other entertainment-related unions approaches two months of duration, the long reach of...Read More
Summer Reading for Children, Tweens, & Teens!
June 23, 2023
Summer Reading for Children, Tweens, & Teens! Summer Reading is June 26 through August 18! This year’s theme is All...Read More
Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2023
June 22, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony June 17 at Matthiessen Park....Read More
Sleepy Hollow Issues Open Call for Project Proposals
June 19, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Village of Sleepy Hollow officials are seeking input from residents to help shape the future of the...Read More
Dobbs Ferry High Class of 2023 Graduates
June 19, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The 122nd Dobbs Ferry High School Commencement Ceremony was held Saturday at the village’s waterfront. The Valedictorian...Read More
Kids’ Club Donors Supply Bedding For SHHS Students Headed for College in the Fall
June 17, 2023
They are ready for college—academically, but some graduating Sleepy Hollow High School seniors from low-income families with limited resources may...Read More
