Irvington Senior Among Regeneron Science Award Semi-Finalists

January 7, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

Each year, Tarrytown-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. rewards top science students from across the country. This week, the company’s Science Talent Search identified 300 students out of more than 1,800 applications from across the country and overseas.

Each of the 300 will receive $2,000. Twenty-five are from Westchester County alone. They include Brooke Dunefsky, a senior at Irvington High School. Dunefsky’s project is entitled “A Novel Device that Utilizes Neuroplasticity for the Rehabilitation of Stroke Victims.”

The scholars, according to Regeneron, “were chosen based on their exceptional research skills, commitment to academics, innovative thinking and promise as scientists.”

On January 20th, Regeneron will announce the top 40 finalists chosen from these 300. Each will win a minimum of $25,000. The overall winner, to be announced during finalists’ week, March 10 through 16, will win $250,000, the largest prize of any U.S. academic competition.

