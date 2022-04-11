Irvington News
Local News
Our Schools

Irvington Seeks Parent Feedback in Search for High School Principal

• Bookmarks: 10

April 11, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Irvington School District will be holding two parent feedback sessions next week in their search for a new high school principal.

The first session will be held Monday, April 18 from 7 to 8 p.m. and the second session will take place Wednesday, April 20 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Anyone interested in attending either session is asked to RSVP by Thursday, April 14 by completing a form on the district’s website.

Advertisement
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • Rotary Duck Derby - Tarrytown
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry

Two weeks ago, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison announced current high school Principal Juliet Gevargis-Mizimakoski, also known in the hallways as Ms. GM, was leaving at the end of the school year after three years leading the school.

“Her compassion for children and commitment to supporting the needs of the entire school community have had an impact on everyone. The past few years have introduced countless challenges due to the pandemic; however, Ms. GM’s dedication has kept the IHS community on a positive trajectory and ensured that each student will be incredibly well prepared for their future,” Harrison stated.

“Obviously, we are very disappointed that Ms. GM will be moving on, but we thank her for her dedication to Irvington High School, its students and our school community,” Harrison added. “I am confident that the district will be successful in its search to identify a leader who brings the skills, talent and compassion necessary to partner with our faculty and students, as well as the broader school community to continue the legacy of excellence at IHS.”

In a message to parents, Dr. Gail Duffy, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction & Human Resources, provided several questions anyone planning to attend one of the sessions should ponder: What are the characteristics or dispositions you believe the next principal should possess? What should be the top three priorities or areas of focus for the next principal? What is the one change you would like to see under the direction of the new principal? What attributes or strengths of the high school, its culture and programs, should the next principal seek to honor or preserve?

 

Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Scenic Hudson: Loving, Protecting, Connecting

Scenic Hudson: Loving, Protecting, Connecting

April 11, 2022
That in a nutshell is what Scenic Hudson does. We love the river, the lands and communities along it, and...
Read More
Irvington Seeks Parent Feedback in Search for High School Principal

Irvington Seeks Parent Feedback in Search for High School Principal

April 11, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Irvington School District will be holding two parent feedback sessions next week in their search for...
Read More
Proposal For Solar Farm on Nevis Property Triggers Backlash Among Irvington Residents

Proposal For Solar Farm on Nevis Property Triggers Backlash Among Irvington Residents

April 8, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Every few decades, it seems, alarm bells go off in Irvington about a threat, real or rumored,...
Read More
High School Softball Teams Eager to Take a Swing at Season

High School Softball Teams Eager to Take a Swing at Season

April 7, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- The Hudson Independent is offering a preview of the local softball season. (Please note that The Masters...
Read More
Local High School Baseball Teams Ready to Kick Off Season

Local High School Baseball Teams Ready to Kick Off Season

April 5, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- Spring has sprung, and so too will the high school baseball season. The Hudson Independent previews the...
Read More
Irvington Officer Breaks Through the Brass Ceiling

Irvington Officer Breaks Through the Brass Ceiling

April 5, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Mayor Brian Smith called the Board of Trustees meeting on April 4 “an historic night” in Irvington,...
Read More
Phelps Hospital Opens $8.4M Cancer Imaging Suite

Phelps Hospital Opens $8.4M Cancer Imaging Suite

April 4, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Phelps Hospital held a ribbon cutting ceremony last week to mark the opening of a new $8.4...
Read More
Abbott House in Irvington: A Cause Close to Home

Abbott House in Irvington: A Cause Close to Home

April 4, 2022
Within our rivertown communities there are many charitable organizations that aim to benefit various segments of the population. They feed the...
Read More
Despite Elevated Chemical Levels, Tarrytown Water Still Safe to Drink

Despite Elevated Chemical Levels, Tarrytown Water Still Safe to Drink

April 2, 2022
By Robert Kimmel -- At week’s end, Tarrytown Village Administrator Richard Slingerland sent out a message to village residents to...
Read More
Lemonade for a Cause

Lemonade for a Cause

April 2, 2022
It's April--springtime, and (for a change) warm outside. What better to do than set up a street side lemonade stand?...
Read More
10 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
122 views
bookmark icon