Irvington Seeks Parent Feedback in Search for High School Principal

April 11, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Irvington School District will be holding two parent feedback sessions next week in their search for a new high school principal.

The first session will be held Monday, April 18 from 7 to 8 p.m. and the second session will take place Wednesday, April 20 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Anyone interested in attending either session is asked to RSVP by Thursday, April 14 by completing a form on the district’s website.

Two weeks ago, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison announced current high school Principal Juliet Gevargis-Mizimakoski, also known in the hallways as Ms. GM, was leaving at the end of the school year after three years leading the school.

“Her compassion for children and commitment to supporting the needs of the entire school community have had an impact on everyone. The past few years have introduced countless challenges due to the pandemic; however, Ms. GM’s dedication has kept the IHS community on a positive trajectory and ensured that each student will be incredibly well prepared for their future,” Harrison stated.

“Obviously, we are very disappointed that Ms. GM will be moving on, but we thank her for her dedication to Irvington High School, its students and our school community,” Harrison added. “I am confident that the district will be successful in its search to identify a leader who brings the skills, talent and compassion necessary to partner with our faculty and students, as well as the broader school community to continue the legacy of excellence at IHS.”

In a message to parents, Dr. Gail Duffy, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction & Human Resources, provided several questions anyone planning to attend one of the sessions should ponder: What are the characteristics or dispositions you believe the next principal should possess? What should be the top three priorities or areas of focus for the next principal? What is the one change you would like to see under the direction of the new principal? What attributes or strengths of the high school, its culture and programs, should the next principal seek to honor or preserve?