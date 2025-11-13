Irvington Seeks Applicants For Village Justice

The Village of Irvington is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Village Justice.

Candidates must be residents of the Village of Irvington, members in good standing of the New York State Bar, and possess relevant courtroom experience.

Interested individuals should submit a letter of interest and resume to:

Charles Hessler, Village Administrator

Email: chessler@irvingtonny.gov

Mail: Village of Irvington, 85 Main Street, Irvington, NY 10533

All application materials must be received by December 12, 2025. Candidates selected for interviews will be contacted directly following the submission deadline.

The Village Justice presides over the Village Court and is responsible for adjudicating matters within its jurisdiction, including violations of local laws, traffic offenses, and other proceedings as authorized by law.

This appointment is made by the Mayor following a review of candidate qualifications. The appointment will fill an impending vacancy and continue through December 2026. Thereafter, the position will be filled by election.