Irvington Schools to Broadcast Ballot Counts via Zoom

By Kira Ratan–

As the Irvington School District gears up for budget votes and trustee elections tonight, officials have decided to broadcast counting votes live via zoom. Once the votes are tallied, the board of education will meet around 9 p.m. to accept the results. The board meeting will also be recorded and broadcasted via zoom.

This year the proposed spending district administrators and trustees are putting up for a vote is $64.9 million. For the 2019-2020 school year, Irvington’s budget grew by 3.1 percent, or $1.9 million. Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo warned of the economic threat posed by the pandemic and state-wide shutdowns. Cuomo estimated that state aid would be 20 percent lower than promised for the coming year. View the district’s draft spending plan here.

This year, the election for the Board of Education trustees will be uncontested, with three candidates running to fill three, three-year term, positions starting on July 1, 2020. The three candidates are: Brian Friedman, Maura Gedid, and Jayne Wissner. Friedman and Gedid are running for reelection, while Wissner will be a new face on the Board.

All voting will be done through absentee ballots due to social distancing regulations. The canvassing of the ballots will begin at 5:00 pm today and will take place in Dows Lane Gym.