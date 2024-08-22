Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington Schools Appoint New Director Of Technology And Innovation Published 3 hours ago3h ago • Bookmarks: 7 Jerrod Blair August 22, 2024 Following an extensive search process, the Irvington Schools and Irvington Board of Education are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jerrod Blair as the director of technology and innovation, starting Sept. 6. “Dr. Blair is an experienced, authentic and innovative educator who is passionate about the purposeful integration of technology and supporting teachers, students and parents in navigating emerging technologies,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mara Ratesic said. “He has experience with multiple student information systems, including Infinite Campus, cybersecurity and data protection planning, and leading various technology teams including network engineers, technology specialists and data team members.” Throughout his career, Dr. Blair has led professional learning communities on a variety of topics, including artificial intelligence, augmented reality and project-based learning. He was described by his colleagues as a standout in the field and a dedicated and collaborative administrator, who can work with humans of any age. Most recently, Dr. Blair served as a director of technology and innovation in the Croton-Harmon Union Free School District. Prior to that position, he was a supervisor of STEM and a middle and high school science teacher.Support our Sponsors “I am thrilled and deeply honored to be selected as the next director of technology and innovation for the Irvington Union Free School District,” Dr. Blair said. “This District’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and nurturing each student’s unique potential resonates with my values and vision as an educator. I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated educators, staff and community to continue fostering an innovative and supportive learning environment for all our students.” Dr. Blair earned his doctorate in educational leadership from Manhattanville College, as well as a Master of Education, an advanced certificate in educational technology, and a Bachelor of Arts in biological sciences from State University of New York University at Buffalo. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington Schools Appoint New Director Of Technology And Innovation August 22, 2024 Following an extensive search process, the Irvington Schools and Irvington Board of Education are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr.... Read More Community NewsSchool NewsTarrytown News New Beginnings Abruptly Closes After Three Decades August 21, 2024 By Jeff Wilson-- New Beginnings Nursery School (NBNS), a faith-based school long affiliated with the Reformed... Read More Arts & EntertainmentDobbs Ferry News Dobbs Ferry is setting for insectoid horror in Luis Paredes’s novel Headhunters August 21, 2024 by Lilly Sayenga-- Dobbs Ferry has been given a spooky mythos in Headhunters, a new novel by Luis Paredes. The... Read More Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington High Honored as School of Distinction August 19, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School has been honored as a New York State Public High School Athletic Association 2023-2024... Read More Environmental NewsGreenburgh News Greenburgh Nature Center Close to Signing New Contract August 19, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Greenburgh Nature Center is close to signing a new 25-year contract with the Town of Greenburgh,... Read More Government & PoliticsLifestyles Weird Tales August 19, 2024 WEIRD TALES: The semantics when fair is foul and foul fair By Krista Madsen– In my household, we hold these two truths... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Shredder Schedule August 17, 2024 Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Dobbs Ferry Rejects Moratorium Request for The Knoll August 14, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Dobbs Ferry officials have concluded a moratorium on development in the neighborhood known as The Knoll isn’t... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Waterfront Inn Sought Near Boat Club in Tarrytown August 13, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- In an effort to economically revitalize the Tarrytown Marina and ensure longevity for the Tarrytown Boat &... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Truth Social? August 12, 2024 TRUTH SOCIAL? The world wrapped in words By Krista Madsen– Last week I concocted a word salad of swears with Monty Python... Read More 7 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint