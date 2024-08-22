Irvington Schools Appoint New Director Of Technology And Innovation

August 22, 2024

Following an extensive search process, the Irvington Schools and Irvington Board of Education are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jerrod Blair as the director of technology and innovation, starting Sept. 6.

“Dr. Blair is an experienced, authentic and innovative educator who is passionate about the purposeful integration of technology and supporting teachers, students and parents in navigating emerging technologies,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mara Ratesic said. “He has experience with multiple student information systems, including Infinite Campus, cybersecurity and data protection planning, and leading various technology teams including network engineers, technology specialists and data team members.”

Throughout his career, Dr. Blair has led professional learning communities on a variety of topics, including artificial intelligence, augmented reality and project-based learning. He was described by his colleagues as a standout in the field and a dedicated and collaborative administrator, who can work with humans of any age. Most recently, Dr. Blair served as a director of technology and innovation in the Croton-Harmon Union Free School District. Prior to that position, he was a supervisor of STEM and a middle and high school science teacher.



“I am thrilled and deeply honored to be selected as the next director of technology and innovation for the Irvington Union Free School District,” Dr. Blair said. “This District’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and nurturing each student’s unique potential resonates with my values and vision as an educator. I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated educators, staff and community to continue fostering an innovative and supportive learning environment for all our students.”

Dr. Blair earned his doctorate in educational leadership from Manhattanville College, as well as a Master of Education, an advanced certificate in educational technology, and a Bachelor of Arts in biological sciences from State University of New York University at Buffalo.