Support our Sponsors
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst Fall 2024
  • Sleepy Hollow Block Party 2024
  • Rivertowns United soccer signup
Irvington News
School News

Irvington Schools Appoint New Director Of Technology And Innovation

• Bookmarks: 7

Jerrod Blair
August 22, 2024

Following an extensive search process, the Irvington Schools and Irvington Board of Education are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jerrod Blair as the director of technology and innovation, starting Sept. 6.

“Dr. Blair is an experienced, authentic and innovative educator who is passionate about the purposeful integration of technology and supporting teachers, students and parents in navigating emerging technologies,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mara Ratesic said. “He has experience with multiple student information systems, including Infinite Campus, cybersecurity and data protection planning, and leading various technology teams including network engineers, technology specialists and data team members.”

Throughout his career, Dr. Blair has led professional learning communities on a variety of topics, including artificial intelligence, augmented reality and project-based learning. He was described by his colleagues as a standout in the field and a dedicated and collaborative administrator, who can work with humans of any age. Most recently, Dr. Blair served as a director of technology and innovation in the Croton-Harmon Union Free School District. Prior to that position, he was a supervisor of STEM and a middle and high school science teacher.

Support our Sponsors
  • Clocktower Players Irvington, New York
  • GymCats Westchester gymnastics gym

“I am thrilled and deeply honored to be selected as the next director of technology and innovation for the Irvington Union Free School District,” Dr. Blair said. “This District’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and nurturing each student’s unique potential resonates with my values and vision as an educator. I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated educators, staff and community to continue fostering an innovative and supportive learning environment for all our students.”

Dr. Blair earned his doctorate in educational leadership from Manhattanville College, as well as a Master of Education, an advanced certificate in educational technology, and a Bachelor of Arts in biological sciences from State University of New York University at Buffalo.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone - real estate agent listings ad
  • Rivertowns United soccer signup
  • Temple Beth Abraham religious school
  • Piccola Trattoria in Dobbs Ferry - make a reservation
  • Dobbs Ferry Christian Pre-School
Irvington Schools Appoint New Director Of Technology And Innovation

Irvington Schools Appoint New Director Of Technology And Innovation

August 22, 2024
Following an extensive search process, the Irvington Schools and Irvington Board of Education are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr....
Read More
New Beginnings Abruptly Closes After Three Decades

New Beginnings Abruptly Closes After Three Decades

August 21, 2024
By Jeff Wilson--          New Beginnings Nursery School (NBNS), a faith-based school long affiliated with the Reformed...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry is setting for insectoid horror in Luis Paredes’s novel Headhunters

Dobbs Ferry is setting for insectoid horror in Luis Paredes’s novel Headhunters

August 21, 2024
by Lilly Sayenga-- Dobbs Ferry has been given a spooky mythos in Headhunters, a new novel by Luis Paredes. The...
Read More
Irvington High Honored as School of Distinction

Irvington High Honored as School of Distinction

August 19, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School has been honored as a New York State Public High School Athletic Association 2023-2024...
Read More
Greenburgh Nature Center Close to Signing New Contract

Greenburgh Nature Center Close to Signing New Contract

August 19, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Greenburgh Nature Center is close to signing a new 25-year contract with the Town of Greenburgh,...
Read More
Weird Tales

Weird Tales

August 19, 2024
WEIRD TALES: The semantics when fair is foul and foul fair By Krista Madsen– In my household, we hold these two truths...
Read More
Shredder Schedule

Shredder Schedule

August 17, 2024
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Rejects Moratorium Request for The Knoll

Dobbs Ferry Rejects Moratorium Request for The Knoll

August 14, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Dobbs Ferry officials have concluded a moratorium on development in the neighborhood known as The Knoll isn’t...
Read More
Waterfront Inn Sought Near Boat Club in Tarrytown

Waterfront Inn Sought Near Boat Club in Tarrytown

August 13, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- In an effort to economically revitalize the Tarrytown Marina and ensure longevity for the Tarrytown Boat &...
Read More
Truth Social?

Truth Social?

August 12, 2024
TRUTH SOCIAL? The world wrapped in words By Krista Madsen– Last week I concocted a word salad of swears with Monty Python...
Read More
7 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
42 views
bookmark icon