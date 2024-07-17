Support our Sponsors
Irvington News
School News

Irvington School Music Educators Are Prize Winners

July 17, 2024

Talking Heads Jerry Harrison And Adrian Belew Bring ‘Remain in Light’ Retrospective To Music Hall

July 17, 2024
By W.B. King-- On the heels of a nearly five-year run with the proto-punk band the Modern Lovers that penned...
Gould Park Improvements in Dobbs Ferry Nearing Completion

July 17, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Improvements to Gould Park in Dobbs Ferry are expected to be completed this summer. During an appearance...
Phelps Earns Pediatric Emergency Readiness Designation

July 17, 2024
Phelps Hospital, part of Northwell Health, is the first and only emergency department in Westchester County to be recognized by...
Irvington School Music Educators Are Prize Winners

July 17, 2024
  This story is from the Rivertowns Current. To read the full story go to: https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com by Kris DiLorenzo-- This...
Northeast Ramp on H-Bridge in Tarrytown Closed for Repairs

July 17, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Due to a failed inspection of a portion of the Tarrytown H-Bridge, an emergency repair is underway,...
Church of the Magdalene Celebrates 130 Years of Worship With Special Masses

July 16, 2024
By W.B. King-- Billing itself as a “welcoming parish,” Church of the Magdalene, located in Pocantico Hills, is hosting several...
Brainstorm

July 14, 2024
BRAINSTORM: Turning myself Inside Out twice By Krista Madsen– I’ve lost my marbles. The thought pinballed my mind as my daughters and...
Mike Lawler Pays A Visit To Tarrytown

July 13, 2024
By Solace Church-- Blending the traditional constituent services session used by most elected officials with his re-election effort, 17th District...
Sleepy Hollow Honors “Chick” Galella with a Stone-Mounted Plaque

July 13, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Scores of friends, family and officials gathered under iffy skies Saturday morning, July 13th, to honor Sleepy...
Tarrytown Schools Awarded Grant for Free After-School Program at Middle School

July 12, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown School District, in partnership with Family Services of Westchester (FSW), has been awarded a grant...
