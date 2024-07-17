Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington School Music Educators Are Prize Winners Published 16 hours ago16h ago • Bookmarks: 11 • Comments: 1 July 17, 2024 This story is from the Rivertowns Current. To read the full story go to: https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com by Kris DiLorenzo– This spring, the music teachers in the Irvington school district became five-time winners of a Best Communities for Music Education (BCME) award from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM).Support our Sponsors Now in its 25th year, the Best Communities for Music Education is a signature program of the NAMM Foundation, recognizing districts and individual schools for their support and commitment to music education, and their efforts to ensure access to music for all students. The Irvington district is one of six Westchester County winners and one of 975 winners nationwide. No one is happier about the accolade than Debra MCumber, who is entering her 12thyear as chair of the Music Department. “We’re always excited to receive such an honor,” she told the Rivertowns Current. “We’re truly being recognized quite a bit.” Her seven teachers cover individual lessons, bands, orchestras, ensembles, and choruses at Dow’s Lane Elementary School, the Main Street School, the Middle School, and Irvington High School, teaching piano, guitar, violin, flute, cello, bass, ukelele, viola, tuba, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, trombone, and drums; they supervise jazz, wind, and chamber ensembles, chorales, and the twice-yearly concerts at each of the upper schools. The younger students perform in their individual grade levels — even the kindergartners give a concert. McCumber doesn't characterize her department as "better" than others but says certain qualities make it unique. "What makes our department really special to me is our camaraderie, our communication, and collaboration," she asserted. "I think that's where we really shine as a department and as a district." Flexibility and inclusiveness are important elements in the program. McCumber cites the faculty's willingness to try new things and to keep the program fresh, developing courses based on student passion and interest. "We move with the times, with what will connect with our kids," she explained. For example, the faculty is beginning to design some new high school courses for students who choose not to be in an ensemble. 