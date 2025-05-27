Irvington School District recognized As One Of The Best Communities For Music Education

May 27, 2025

Irvington Union Free School District has been named a 2025 Best Communities for Music Education by the NAMM (National Association for Music Merchants) Foundation. The prestigious national recognition honors the district’s outstanding commitment to providing high-quality music education to all students.

“This is a proud moment for our department, students, district and community,” said Debra McCumber, high school band director and music department chair. “We are truly grateful for this award. This award recognizes and highlights not only the strength and success of our music program but also our music teachers, our students, and our community that continues to support music in our schools.”

Irvington is one of more than 1,000 school districts and individual schools across the country to receive this distinction. Now in its 26th year, the award program recognizes districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement for providing music access and education to all students.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, the district answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.

