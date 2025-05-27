Support our Sponsors
  • RiverArts Music Tour
  • Masters School Graduation
Irvington News

Irvington School District recognized As One Of The Best Communities For Music Education

• Bookmarks: 11

Irvington Union Free School District named a 2025 Best Communities for Music Education by the NAMM (National Association for Music Merchants) Foundation.
May 27, 2025

Irvington Union Free School District has been named a 2025 Best Communities for Music Education by the NAMM (National Association for Music Merchants) Foundation. The prestigious national recognition honors the district’s outstanding commitment to providing high-quality music education to all students.

“This is a proud moment for our department, students, district and community,” said Debra McCumber, high school band director and music department chair. “We are truly grateful for this award. This award recognizes and highlights not only the strength and success of our music program but also our music teachers, our students, and our community that continues to support music in our schools.”

Irvington is one of more than 1,000 school districts and individual schools across the country to receive this distinction. Now in its 26th year, the award program recognizes districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement for providing music access and education to all students.

Support our Sponsors
  • Gullotta House 10th Anniversary Celebration
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, the district answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Westchester real estate agent - Tarrytown listing
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
Irvington School District recognized As One Of The Best Communities For Music Education

Irvington School District recognized As One Of The Best Communities For Music Education

May 27, 2025
Irvington Union Free School District has been named a 2025 Best Communities for Music Education by the NAMM (National Association...
Read More
Tarrytown Board Considers “Good Cause” Eviction Law

Tarrytown Board Considers “Good Cause” Eviction Law

May 27, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker-- The Good Cause Eviction law is part of the New York State legislative package passed in April...
Read More
Define Intelligence

Define Intelligence

May 27, 2025
  DEFINE INTELLIGENCE: AI is my dumb BF By Krista Madsen Sometimes, in my midlife dating, I may be guilty of getting...
Read More
Memorial Day 2025 Marked in Local Villages

Memorial Day 2025 Marked in Local Villages

May 26, 2025
Encouraged by blue skies and tolerable temperatures, hundreds turned out at each of the various rivertown Memorial Day ceremonies. Most...
Read More
Rentable E-Bikes Now Available In Sleepy Hollow And Tarrytown

Rentable E-Bikes Now Available In Sleepy Hollow And Tarrytown

May 23, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Most commuters from the rivertowns to New York City are familiar with Citi Bike, the municipal bike...
Read More
Three Arrested by ICE Agents in Sleepy Hollow

Three Arrested by ICE Agents in Sleepy Hollow

May 23, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Federal agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested three individuals in Sleepy Hollow early Thursday morning....
Read More
Sleepy Hollow High Valedictorian, Salutatorian Named

Sleepy Hollow High Valedictorian, Salutatorian Named

May 23, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Sleepy Hollow High School has named Abby Bartolacci as the valedictorian and Ayaka Utsuami as the salutatorian...
Read More
Irvington Union Free School District appoints Scott Wynne As Assistant Superintendent For Curriculum, Instruction And Assessment

Irvington Union Free School District appoints Scott Wynne As Assistant Superintendent For Curriculum, Instruction And Assessment

May 22, 2025
The Irvington Union Free School District and the board of education are pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Wynne...
Read More
IVAC Gets A Pair Of Brand New Ambulances

IVAC Gets A Pair Of Brand New Ambulances

May 22, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- The Irvington Volunteer Ambulance Corps (IVAC) has a set of brand new wheels with which to rush...
Read More
Regeneron Enters into Agreement to Acquire Consumer Genetics Business

Regeneron Enters into Agreement to Acquire Consumer Genetics Business

May 22, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has announced it has been named the successful bidder in the bankruptcy auction for...
Read More
11 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
245 views
bookmark icon