Irvington School District Appoints Director of Special Projects

August 24, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Irvington School Board of Education earlier this summer appointed Heather Shaughnessy as director of special projects.

“We are excited to have Heather join the IUFSD team in her new role,” Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Human Resources Dr. Gail Duffy said. “She will use her extensive background and expertise in the areas of special education and facilitating professional development to provide support and leadership to enhance the district’s 504 process, expand the use of data across the district to support student learning, and provide administrative support at Main Street School.”

“She is extremely well-equipped to continue to advance the experiences our district affords its students,” Duffy added.

Shaughnessy, who was appointed during a special meeting July 5 and officially started her new role July 11, most recently served as a learning specialist at Fox Lane Middle School in Bedford, where she collaborated with teachers on implementing instructional plans and designed technology-infused lessons. She also served as director of the Bedford Staff Development Center at the Bedford Central School District and New York State Teacher Center, where she facilitated professional learning opportunities for staff, oversaw management of operations, and maintained communication between the district, teachers and facilitators.

Prior to that, she worked as a special education teacher at the Greenburgh-Graham Union Free School District in Hastings-on-Hudson and P.S. 58 in the Bronx.

“I am honored to join the Irvington Union Free School District and Main Street School communities,” Shaughnessy said. “I look forward to collaborating with students, families and staff to foster continual student growth and success.”

Shaughnessy holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the State University of New York at Albany, a master’s in childhood and special education from Hunter College, a master’s in educational leadership: administration supervision from Hunter College, as well as a TESOL certificate endorsement from Canisius College. She also earned several professional certifications, including school building leader and school district leader.