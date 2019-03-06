Irvington School Board Refers Lubinsky Case to Westchester DA

By Barrett Seaman

Apparently convinced by a preliminary review of Jesse Lubinsky’s activities beyond his job as the Irvington School District’s Director of Information and Technology, the Board of Education has referred the case to the Westchester County District Attorney. Lubinsky resigned abruptly in late January, just before an investigative report in the Westchester Journal Newsspelled out evidence that he had been in the employment of Google education affiliate EdTech while on the District’s payroll—in effect, double-dipping. Lubinsky subsequently filed a libel and defamation lawsuit against Della Marie Lenz, an Irvington parent who assisted reporter David McKay Wilson in his probe.

In announcing the referral, Board President Michael Hanna also stated that the District had informed the Office of the New York State Comptroller. In his letter to the IUSFD community, Hanna indicated that, under advisement by the DA, the District would not be making further public comment but that it was conducting its own internal review as well. His full letter is reprinted below:

Dear Irvington School Community,

Legal counsel for the Irvington UFSD Board of Education has conducted an initial review into certain discrepancies associated with the records of a specific district employee. The Board has assessed this information and in recent weeks, brought it to the attention of the Westchester District Attorney and Office of the New York State Comptroller in a request for independent agency review. The Board will fully cooperate with the work of these agencies, and we have been asked by the District Attorney not to offer further comment at this time.

In addition, the Board will soon begin its own independent review of the District’s Human Resources practices and processes through the retention of an objective third party professional. We expect to provide information on this initiative in the coming days, and will continue to update our community as necessary.

Sincerely,

Michael Hanna