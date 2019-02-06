Irvington School Administrator Resigns over Discrepancies

by Rick Pezzullo –

An administrator in the Irvington Union Free School District resigned in January following what was described as “discrepancies” with his records.

Jesse Lubinsky, director of technology and innovation in the district since August 1, 2017, submitted his resignation on January 24, two days after the Board of Education announced it was reviewing some issues that surfaced. The board accepted his resignation at a special meeting on January 25.

A former math teacher in the district who has been employed since 2004, Lubinsky will be paid for another two months while doing some work at home, according to a published report on lohud by David McKay Wilson.

“Through his roles as both a former teacher and administrator, Mr. Lubinsky’s enthusiasm for teaching and learning positively impacted a great number of students and families in the district,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison and Board of Education President Michael Hanna stated in a joint letter to the school community.

“We fully recognize and appreciate the reactions of concern from staff, students and community members, and we are focused on addressing this unforeseen departure in a manner that will be in the best interests of our students. Our review of this matter, which is being led by the Board of Education’s legal counsel, has not concluded with Mr. Lubinsky’s resignation,” Harrison and Hanna continued.

According to the lohud report, Lubinsky also worked as a consultant for EdTech Team, a partner of Google. A district parent, Della Lenz, has contacted the state comptroller to investigate Lubinsky’s potential conflict of interest.