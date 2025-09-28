Community NewsIrvington News Irvington Rocktoberfest Attracts Hundreds Published 5 hours ago5h ago • Bookmarks: 7 September 28, 2025 Hundreds of residents enjoyed the many activities Saturday at the Village of Irvington’s Rocktoberfest. The outdoor music festival in Matthiessen Park included several performers, food trucks a Kids Zone and pumpkin painting. The event was spearheaded by the village’s Recreation Department and volunteer organizers, led by Jared Zerman, Francis O’Shea and Stacy Hirsh. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Community NewsIrvington News Irvington Rocktoberfest Attracts Hundreds September 28, 2025 Hundreds of residents enjoyed the many activities Saturday at the Village of Irvington’s Rocktoberfest. The outdoor music festival in Matthiessen... Read More Community NewsLifestylesSleepy Hollow News New High On Beekman Avenue September 25, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- Anybody with concerns about the legality of Quality High, the new cannabis dispensary in Sleepy Hollow, need... Read More Irvington News The Bulldogs Are On Sale September 24, 2025 Dear Irvington Community, The wait is over — the Bulldog Gallery 2025 Auction is here! Thanks to your support, this... Read More Community News Dear Village Of Irvington Voters September 24, 2025 Local elections matter! As former Irvington elected officials, active volunteers, and long-term residents, we proudly support Bob Grados for Mayor.... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTop News ‘Completely Reimagined’ Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Returns September 23, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- One of Halloween’s most anticipated local tourist destinations is back for another season of spooktacular fun. The... Read More Community NewsGovernment & PoliticsIrvington News The Curious Case Of The Purloined Lawn Signs September 22, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- Glancing out the window of her house on Irvington's Meadowbrook Lane, Terri Altamura noticed a man taking... Read More Rivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Loses First Game with Second Half Collapse September 21, 2025 By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow coach Anthony Giuliano spoke throughout the preseason about the need to go punch for punch... Read More Lifestyles Horsemanning September 20, 2025 HORSEMANNING: And other nouns that become verbs By Krista Madsen Well, it’s Halloween in the Hollow, which you can more efficiently call... Read More Community News Irvington’s Cifone’s, An Italian Version Of Cheers September 19, 2025 By Shana Liebman-- The restaurant at the top of Irvington—formerly the River City Grille, followed by the Club Car Grille—just... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News The Yacht Lobsters Drop Anchor At The Irvington Theater September 19, 2025 By W.B. King-- When Rupert Holmes released “Escape” in 1979, he not only achieved a number one hit with the... Read More 7 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint