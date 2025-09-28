Support our Sponsors
You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Community News
Irvington News

Irvington Rocktoberfest Attracts Hundreds

September 28, 2025

Hundreds of residents enjoyed the many activities Saturday at the Village of Irvington’s Rocktoberfest. The outdoor music festival in Matthiessen Park included several performers, food trucks a Kids Zone and pumpkin painting. The event was spearheaded by the village’s Recreation Department and volunteer organizers, led by Jared Zerman, Francis O’Shea and Stacy Hirsh.

