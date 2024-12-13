Irvington Resident Representing Rivertowns in NY Pageant

December 13, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

An Irvington resident will be representing the rivertowns in the upcoming 2025 Miss NY for America Strong Pageant.

Jaclyn Fine, 31, will be hoping to be bring the crown to Westchester in the pageant, which was created in 2019 as part of the Mrs. American system for married women. The pageant’s goal is to provide opportunities for women who are single, divorced or widowed with no age cap, other than a minimum age of 18. The date of the pageant has not yet been scheduled.

Born in Paraguay, Fine has called Irvington home for many years. Her love for style ignited at a young age and has fueled her journey through the fashion industry. She holds three degrees: Fashion Design and Technology, Fashion Merchandising Management, and a bachelor’s in Visual Arts.

Her passion for style and creativity led her to create her online presence, The Nerdy Fashion Girl, where she shares her love for fashion and personal style with a growing audience.

Fine’s pageant platform, “Fashion as a Pathway to Success for Women,” focuses on empowering young women to gain the skills and confidence needed to pursue a career or education in the fashion industry. She is committed to using her experience to inspire and support women on their journeys to success, proving that fashion is more than just a passion—it’s a tool for transformation and empowerment.

She is currently seeking local sponsors and organizations that she can collaborate with over the next six months.

Fine can be found on Facebook and Instagram at @thenerdyfashiongirl.