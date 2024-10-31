Support our Sponsors
Irvington News

Irvington Resident Named Manager of Real Estate Brokerage

7

Janet Kovacs
October 31, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Irvington resident Janet Kovacs has been named manager of Houlihan Lawrence’s Bronxville brokerage.

Kovacs started in residential real estate with Houlihan Lawrence as a real estate salesperson in the Irvington Brokerage in January 2013. She grew a successful business in her first three years and in October 2016 she transitioned to Brokerage Manager for Irvington and Ardsley offices where she worked with more than 50 agents in two offices through March 2022.

She then moved to the corporate office in Rye Brook in the role as Product Manager, working closely with the marketing, training and technology teams to maintain, develop, and deliver agent tools that they use in their business.

“I am looking forward to working again with agents in the field to help grow their businesses by using my expertise in real estate technology along with my past broker experience in lower Westchester,” said Kovacs, a married mother of two children.

Kovacs is a member of the National Association of Realtors, New York State Association of Realtors, Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors Member and OneKey Multiple Listing Service Member.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

