Irvington Resident Named Executive Director Of Teacher Diversity Firm

September 16, 2024

Following a nearly year-long extensive search, Today’s Students Tomorrow’s Teachers (TSTT), one of the nation’s leading teacher diversity mentoring programs, announced that Dr. Meredith Beckford-Smart of Irvington has been appointed by the Board of Directors as its first Executive Director.

With more than 20 years’ experience of guiding leading non-profit organizations in the education sector, Dr. Beckford-Smart officially assumed her TSTT duties on September 9. Most recently, she served as Executive Director for GenSpace, the world’s first community laboratory and REACH (Raising Educational Achievement of Harlem) at Columbia University Teachers College.