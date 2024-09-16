The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...Read More
September 16, 2024
Following a nearly year-long extensive search, Today’s Students Tomorrow’s Teachers (TSTT), one of the nation’s leading teacher diversity mentoring programs, announced that Dr. Meredith Beckford-Smart of Irvington has been appointed by the Board of Directors as its first Executive Director.
With more than 20 years’ experience of guiding leading non-profit organizations in the education sector, Dr. Beckford-Smart officially assumed her TSTT duties on September 9. Most recently, she served as Executive Director for GenSpace, the world’s first community laboratory and REACH (Raising Educational Achievement of Harlem) at Columbia University Teachers College.
Show & Tell
September 16, 2024
Irvington Resident Named Executive Director Of Teacher Diversity Firm
September 16, 2024
Here Come The Candidate Debates
September 15, 2024
Sleepy Hollow’s Owen Dugan Named Knight-Hennessy Scholar At Stanford
September 14, 2024
Sleepy Hollow to Celebrate 150th Anniversary with Block Party Saturday
September 14, 2024
Residents Get An Update On The Route 9 “Complete Streets” Project
September 13, 2024
Ardsley Expecting Success Again on the Gridiron
September 13, 2024
Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Opens Friday the 13th
September 12, 2024
Irvington Firefighter Recalls Experiences at Ground Zero
September 12, 2024
Former Hastings Music Teacher Charged with Sexual Abuse of Student
September 11, 2024
