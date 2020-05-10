Irvington Resident Back on Ballot in Democratic Assembly Primary

By Rick Pezzullo

It looks as though longtime State Assemblyman Tom Abinanti will be forced to take part in a Democratic primary against an Irvington resident after all.

On May 7, the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court ruled that Jennifer Williams’ name should appear on the June 23 ballot. In April, Westchester County Board of Elections commissioners Douglas Colety and Reginald LaFayette declared Williams did not properly indicate the position she was seeking and ruled her petition invalid.

Williams took her case to state Supreme Court and prevailed, but Abinanti, who has represented District 92 for the last 10 years, fought that decision in the Appellate Division.

“My opponent has expended so much taxpayer money wasting court resources on this matter during a pandemic. I hope that he is finally ready to let the voters, not the courts, decide who is best suited to represent the rivertowns in Albany as their Assemblywoman,” Williams stated.

Williams, a first-time candidate, has stated she was planning to run for the Assembly to better represent small business interests and bring “energy and openness” to Albany.

Abinanti is planning to challenge Williams’ victory one last time in the Court of Appeals.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Mount Pleasant resident formally kicked off his reelection campaign for a sixth term. Besides the Democratic line, Abinanti is looking to secure the Working Families Party line.

“I’ve been a strong advocate for our suburbs and the issues we most care about,” said Abinanti. “I have fought for better education, a cleaner environment and more non-property tax revenues to hold down local property taxes.”

“To get through these very difficult times, now more than ever, our community needs experienced leaders who have worked together. I am working remotely seven days a week 12 hours a day with my staff, local officials, other Albany representatives and the governor’s staff to resolve very real problems people are facing,” said Abinanti. “When I first indicated my intent to seek reelection several months ago, I stressed my record on bringing monies to our communities, passing gun control and environment legislation, and helping our most vulnerable. Now everyone is vulnerable.”