Irvington Police Respond to Swatting Incident in Village
Published 10 hours ago
May 26, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo

Irvington Police notified residents Thursday about a swatting incident that occurred near the lower area of Main St.

Swatting is described as a dangerous prank where an individual falsely reports a critical incident, such as a hostage situation, active shooter, or bomb threat, with the intent of prompting a large-scale police response, including SWAT teams.

According to Irvington Police Chief Francis Pignatelli, police were contacted at about 2:26 p.m. May 25 about the possible threat and set up a safety perimeter around the location. Officers from Tarrytown and Dobbs Ferry were called in for assistance.

After conducting a thorough investigation, police determined the report was a hoax and no immediate danger was present.

"Swatting incidents pose serious risks to public safety, as they divert resources from genuine emergencies and can potentially result in harm or injury to innocent indviduals," Pignatelli stated. "We understand that incidents like this can cause anxiety and concerns within our community. I was to express my sincere appreciation to the residents and people in the area who promptly cooperated with law enforcement during the incident, as well as the dedicated officers and first responders who handled the situation with professionalism and expertise."

Pignatelli noted Irvington Police were pursuing all available leads to identify and apprehend the person responsible for the swatting incident.

"Our department will work closely with partners from various law enforcement agencies to address this matter swiftly in an attempt to ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable for their actions," he said.

Irvington News
Yesterday Arrives in Irvington
May 24, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— She arrived on the back of a giant flatbed truck with its own forklift, necessary to lower...

Community News
Sleepy Hollow News
Tarrytown News
Once Again, Scouts Honor Vets
May 23, 2023
As they have done for six years in advance of Memorial Day, Boy Scout Troop 22 from Tarrytown placed over...

Health News
Tarrytown News
Regeneron Granted Financial Incentives for Expansion Project
May 22, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Westchester County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) recently gave final approval of financial incentives for the major...

Tarrytown News
Golf Clinic in Tarrytown
May 22, 2023

Community News
Earthquake Ripples Through the Rivertowns: Not the First and Probably Not the Last
May 19, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— According to the U. S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake, centered near the border of Hastings-on-Hudson and...

School News
Masters School Hosts a Gathering of Poets and Poetry Lovers
May 19, 2023
By Aurora Horn-- The phrase "to gather" is literally in The Masters School's mission statement, and on April 29 a...

School News
Sleepy Hollow News
Tarrytown News
Tarrytown Native Selected as New Superintendent of Schools
May 19, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Tarrytown native is returning home to lead the public school district. Dr. Raymond Sanchez, who has...

Tarrytown News
Friends of Riverwalk (FRW) Horticultural Internship
May 18, 2023
Summer 2023 Pruning Project Phase II www.frw-ttown.org Objective Phase II pruning project of shrubs at RiverWalk Park in Tarrytown will...

Community News
School News
School Budgets Easily Approved in Local Districts
May 16, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Voters in local school districts overwhelmingly approved budgets Tuesday for the 2023-24 school year. In Tarrytown, the...