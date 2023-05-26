Irvington Police Respond to Swatting Incident in Village

May 26, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

Irvington Police notified residents Thursday about a swatting incident that occurred near the lower area of Main St.

Sponsor

Swatting is described as a dangerous prank where an individual falsely reports a critical incident, such as a hostage situation, active shooter, or bomb threat, with the intent of prompting a large-scale police response, including SWAT teams.

According to Irvington Police Chief Francis Pignatelli, police were contacted at about 2:26 p.m. May 25 about the possible threat and set up a safety perimeter around the location. Officers from Tarrytown and Dobbs Ferry were called in for assistance.

After conducting a thorough investigation, police determined the report was a hoax and no immediate danger was present.

“Swatting incidents pose serious risks to public safety, as they divert resources from genuine emergencies and can potentially result in harm or injury to innocent indviduals,” Pignatelli stated. “We understand that incidents like this can cause anxiety and concerns within our community. I was to express my sincere appreciation to the residents and people in the area who promptly cooperated with law enforcement during the incident, as well as the dedicated officers and first responders who handled the situation with professionalism and expertise.”

Pignatelli noted Irvington Police were pursuing all available leads to identify and apprehend the person responsible for the swatting incident.

“Our department will work closely with partners from various law enforcement agencies to address this matter swiftly in an attempt to ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable for their actions,” he said.