Irvington News

Irvington Police Department Spreads Holiday Cheer

December 20, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Members of the Irvington Police Department were involved in several community events this week to spread cheer during the holiday season.

On December 17, officers joined numerous Westchester and Putnam agencies for “Operation Blue Santa” at the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla.

Two days later, officers stopped by the Irvington Senior Center and helped serve lunch at the annual Senior Citizen Holiday Luncheon.

On December 20, the police department and Irvington PBA members hosted the first annual “Cocoa with a Cop” event on Main St. Snow flurries began to fall as  police handed out cups of hot cocoa to students, parents, teachers, and pedestrians.

 

bookmark icon