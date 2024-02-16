Community NewsIrvington News Irvington Police Crack String of Auto Burglaries Published 7 hours ago7h ago • Bookmarks: 16 February 16, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— A recent string of thefts from unlocked cars, mainly on Dogwood and Sycamore in Irvington, had yielded little evidence until the frigid night of January 18th. At around 3:00 a.m., a village officer on overnight patrol spotted an individual in the enclosed warming shelter at the Irvington train station. Since no trains were expected to stop at that hour, the officer conducted a “welfare check,” approaching the man to make sure he was alright. Though he had no identification and, as later learned, misidentified himself, the man had done nothing to warrant arrest at that time. His image caught on the officer’s bodycam, however, provided the link that eventually led to the arrest of one Gary Greene of no known address in New York City. When investigators compared the image with footage from local security cameras, they found enough similarities to circulate the image with other area law enforcement agencies—including Yonkers, which had its own file on Greene. On February 12, the alleged burglar was picked up by Greenburgh Police, arraigned and released, as the charges against him did not warrant incarceration. Greene is due back in court in Irvington on March 4th, facing multiple larceny charges. Police stress that none of the thefts involved break-ins, as all the cars had been unlocked. The department urges residents to protect their property by: Locking vehicles. Removing valuables. Parking in well-lit areas. Using security devices. Reporting suspicious activity. “The Irvington Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents,” the department said. “By working together with the community, we can continue to combat crime and maintain a safe environment for everyone.” Note: This case is unrelated to the attempted carjacking near Harriman Road, which is still under investigation. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Community NewsIrvington News Irvington Police Crack String of Auto Burglaries February 16, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— A recent string of thefts from unlocked cars, mainly on Dogwood and Sycamore in Irvington, had yielded... Read More Irvington NewsSchool News Harrison to Retire from Irvington School District February 15, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo---- Dr. Kristopher Harrison, who has led the Irvington School District for the last 12 years, is retiring... Read More Government & PoliticsTop News Redistricting Commission Proposes (Not-So) New Map February 15, 2024 By Barrett Seaman--- After months of hearings and internal deliberations, the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission (NYIRC), led by... Read More Community NewsRivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow News Five Champion Wrestlers Put Sleepy Hollow on the Map February 15, 2024 By Tom Pedulla-- Silas Corveddu had done well merely to reach the Section 1 Division 2 championships on Feb. 10... Read More Rivertowns SportsSchool News Masters Boys Basketball Is Earning Respect February 13, 2024 By Tom Pedulla-- If it takes a tooth or two for The Masters School to continue its ascent in boys’... Read More Irvington News TEENSCAPE 2024 – 7th & 8th Grade Summer Travel Camp February 12, 2024 TEENSCAPE is a travel camp for current 7th & 8th graders. The program includes two sessions that are varied enough... Read More Health News Building a State-of-the-Art Hospital: “It’s Going to be Amazing” February 12, 2024 Before taking over earlier this year as executive director of Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, Dr. Beata Mastalerz spent her... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Star-Crossed February 12, 2024 STAR-CROSSED: An Interstellar Love Story By Krista Madsen– It’s my Home|body anniversary. On Valentine’s Day it will be exactly one... Read More Historic Rivertowns Bethany Arts Community’s Black History Month Delves Deep Into the Black Experience February 10, 2024 By W.B. King-- On November 16, 1944, 37-year-old Helen Ray Fowler was seated in “Old Sparky” in Sing Sing prison,... Read More Community NewsIrvington News Goodbye River City; Hello Club Car Grille February 10, 2024 By Shana Liebman-- After 25 years, River City Grille in Irvington closes on February 10 — making way for a... Read More 16 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint