Irvington Police Crack String of Auto Burglaries

February 16, 2024

By Barrett Seaman—

A recent string of thefts from unlocked cars, mainly on Dogwood and Sycamore in Irvington, had yielded little evidence until the frigid night of January 18th. At around 3:00 a.m., a village officer on overnight patrol spotted an individual in the enclosed warming shelter at the Irvington train station. Since no trains were expected to stop at that hour, the officer conducted a “welfare check,” approaching the man to make sure he was alright. Though he had no identification and, as later learned, misidentified himself, the man had done nothing to warrant arrest at that time.

His image caught on the officer’s bodycam, however, provided the link that eventually led to the arrest of one Gary Greene of no known address in New York City. When investigators compared the image with footage from local security cameras, they found enough similarities to circulate the image with other area law enforcement agencies—including Yonkers, which had its own file on Greene. On February 12, the alleged burglar was picked up by Greenburgh Police, arraigned and released, as the charges against him did not warrant incarceration. Greene is due back in court in Irvington on March 4th, facing multiple larceny charges.

Police stress that none of the thefts involved break-ins, as all the cars had been unlocked. The department urges residents to protect their property by:

Locking vehicles.

Removing valuables.

Parking in well-lit areas.

Using security devices.

Reporting suspicious activity.

“The Irvington Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents,” the department said. “By working together with the community, we can continue to combat crime and maintain a safe environment for everyone.”

Note: This case is unrelated to the attempted carjacking near Harriman Road, which is still under investigation.