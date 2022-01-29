Irvington Police Break Up Phony Bail Scam

January 28, 2022

A 77-year-old Irvington resident refused to fall for a classic scam aimed at stealing $9,800 from her in exchange for her grandson’s bail on Friday. Contacted by phone by a female identifying herself as her grandson’s attorney, she was advised that if she handed over the money in cash, her grandson would be freed. The caller instructed her to give the money to someone, alleged to be a “probation field officer,” who would be coming to her house.

Instead, the woman contacted Irvington Police, who deployed officers to surveille her property. These officers, working with the Greenburgh Task Force, subsequently detained two suspects as they attempted to flee.

One of the suspects, having been read Miranda rights, told police that “he was receiving direction from a male known as Jesus” and gave a specific address in the Bronx. “Consent search for defendant phones has been obtained,” reported the Irvington Police. “It appears they were communicating via the Whatsapp application”. They were driving a 2010 Jeep Wrangler bearing Connecticut Reg: BC15048. Both defendants have been arraigned and released with a TOP issuance due back to court February 7, 2022. Questions can be directed to Det/Sgt Jean Marc Grolier or the Irvington PD desk.

Advertisement



Share the News!