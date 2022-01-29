Irvington News Irvington Police Break Up Phony Bail Scam Published 9 hours ago9h ago • Bookmarks: 4 January 28, 2022 A 77-year-old Irvington resident refused to fall for a classic scam aimed at stealing $9,800 from her in exchange for her grandson’s bail on Friday. Contacted by phone by a female identifying herself as her grandson’s attorney, she was advised that if she handed over the money in cash, her grandson would be freed. The caller instructed her to give the money to someone, alleged to be a “probation field officer,” who would be coming to her house. Instead, the woman contacted Irvington Police, who deployed officers to surveille her property. These officers, working with the Greenburgh Task Force, subsequently detained two suspects as they attempted to flee. One of the suspects, having been read Miranda rights, told police that “he was receiving direction from a male known as Jesus” and gave a specific address in the Bronx. “Consent search for defendant phones has been obtained,” reported the Irvington Police. “It appears they were communicating via the Whatsapp application”. They were driving a 2010 Jeep Wrangler bearing Connecticut Reg: BC15048. Both defendants have been arraigned and released with a TOP issuance due back to court February 7, 2022. Questions can be directed to Det/Sgt Jean Marc Grolier or the Irvington PD desk.Advertisement Share the News!Advertisement Arts & Entertainment News & Events Local News Tarrytown News Allman Brothers Founding Drummer Brings a Jazz Celebration to Tarrytown Music Hall January 29, 2022 By W.B. King --- One day in the spring of 1959, 14-year-old Jai Johnny “Jaimoe” Johnson attended a jazz festival... Read More Irvington News Irvington Police Break Up Phony Bail Scam January 28, 2022 A 77-year-old Irvington resident refused to fall for a classic scam aimed at stealing $9,800 from her in exchange for... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Irvington News Local News Our Schools Local Student to Spread Kindness to Dobbs Ferry Residents January 27, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- A second-grade student at John Cardinal O’Connor School (JCOS) in Irvington is taking her school’s motto to... Read More Local News Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Senior Honored with First Alex Adair Leadership Award January 26, 2022 By Tom Pedulla-- Alex Adair, a football star and the first black hockey player in Westchester when he competed for... Read More Business News COVID News FDA Says Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody Ineffective Against Omicron January 25, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— For a time, it was practically the only game in town: Regeneron’s REGEN-COV “antibody cocktail,” is the... Read More Business News When Just Average is Good January 25, 2022 Part two of a three-part series on Financial Literacy By Chip Wagner– Knowing how to grow your money through investing is one... Read More Politics Sleepy Hollow News Unite Sleepy Hollow Presents Trustee Slate for March Election January 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- The Unite Sleepy Hollow (USH) party that has dominated village politics for the past decade under seven-term... Read More Environmental News Our Community Energy Upgrades Help the Tarrytown Historical Society Preserve Its History January 23, 2022 -- By Lily Carey Regulating the temperature and climate of your home is no easy task – especially for a... Read More Irvington News Our Schools Irvington High’s Brooke Dunefsky Advances in Regeneron Competition January 21, 2022 Less than three weeks after learning that she was one of 300 high school students nationwide to be named in... Read More Local News Tarrytown News New Apartment Plan for 29 South Depot Plaza Gets Lukewarm Response January 21, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- A new four-story, multi-family rental development proposed at 29 South Depot Plaza in Tarrytown was recently met... Read More 4 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint