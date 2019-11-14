Irvington Officer Cited Again for Valor

By Barrett Seaman

For the second time in a matter of months, Irvington police officer Arcangelo Liberatore was given an award for his April 2018 intervention in a Pleasantville park, where, with his bare hands, he rescued a five-year-old girl who was being attacked by a coyote. This second award came from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services whose Executive Deputy Commissioner, Michael C. Green, called the rescue “a reminder of the danger police officers face in the line of duty.”

“The split-second decisions they make can not only place them directly in harm’s way but can also mean the difference between life and death,” said Green.

Added Liberatore’s boss, Irvington police chief Michael Cerone: “His heroism in taking on a rabid coyote barehanded was an amazing deed and exemplifies the true meaning of being a police officer, protecting society from all kinds of predators.”

Earlier this year, Liberatore also received a medal from the Carnegie Hero Fund, which was established in 1904 by Pittsburgh steel magnate Andrew Carnegie to recognize individuals in the United States and Canada who risk their lives “to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.”