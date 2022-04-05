Irvington News Irvington Officer Breaks Through the Brass Ceiling Published 8 hours ago8h ago • Bookmarks: 3 Newly sworn-in: Police Officer Patrick Garvey and Sergeant Jessica Huth April 5, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Mayor Brian Smith called the Board of Trustees meeting on April 4 “an historic night” in Irvington, as he prepared to swear in Police Officer Jessica Huth as a Sergeant in the village’s police force—the first female to obtain that rank. Huth, who joined the Irvington force in 2017, previously worked with the Mount Vernon Police Force. She is a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Alabama, earning degrees in Psychology and Criminal Justice.Advertisement A former USA Boxer, she is now the mother of four children. She’s a graduate of the DARE School with training as a Juvenile Officer and has earned Police Bike certification. According to the Irvington PD, she is the recipient of commendations for undercover work, for lifesaving and for her participation in a homicide investigation. She looks forward to being a positive role model for girls in the village. Also sworn in by Mayor Smith was Police Officer Patrick Garvey, an officer since 2018 with the Police Department in the Town of Poughkeepsie, where he was awarded the Chiefs Award in 2020 for his outstanding work. Prior to policing, Patrick served six years in the U.S. Army as an infantryman and as an explosive ordnance disposal technician. He was awarded a Master’s of Science degree in organizational leadership by Manhattan College in 2020. He is a proud father to his recently born daughter. Advertisement Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Local High School Baseball Teams Ready to Kick Off Season April 5, 2022 By Tom Pedulla-- Spring has sprung, and so too will the high school baseball season. The Hudson Independent previews the... Read More Irvington News Irvington Officer Breaks Through the Brass Ceiling April 5, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Mayor Brian Smith called the Board of Trustees meeting on April 4 “an historic night” in Irvington,... Read More Health News Local News Sleepy Hollow News Phelps Hospital Opens $8.4M Cancer Imaging Suite April 4, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Phelps Hospital held a ribbon cutting ceremony last week to mark the opening of a new $8.4... Read More Local Charities Abbott House in Irvington: A Cause Close to Home April 4, 2022 Within our rivertown communities there are many charitable organizations that aim to benefit various segments of the population. They feed the... Read More Tarrytown News Despite Elevated Chemical Levels, Tarrytown Water Still Safe to Drink April 2, 2022 By Robert Kimmel -- At week’s end, Tarrytown Village Administrator Richard Slingerland sent out a message to village residents to... Read More Community News Lemonade for a Cause April 2, 2022 It's April--springtime, and (for a change) warm outside. What better to do than set up a street side lemonade stand?... Read More Local News Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Begins Process to Repeal and Replace a Seven-Month-Old Rezoning Law March 30, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Sleepy Hollow has taken a first step towards resolving a controversy that arose earlier in the year... Read More Irvington News Local News Our Schools Co-Valedictorians Named at Irvington High School March 30, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School will have two seniors at the head of the Class of 2022 as Joshua... Read More Community News A Sold-Out Music Hall Signals Deep Community Support for Ukraine March 28, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— The program was put together on short notice but packed with musical talent—almost all of it Ukrainian.... Read More Local News Our Community Sleepy Hollow News Top News 30 Left Homeless by Fire in Sleepy Hollow March 28, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire Sunday night that destroyed a three-story home... Read More 3 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint