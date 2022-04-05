Irvington Officer Breaks Through the Brass Ceiling

April 5, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

Mayor Brian Smith called the Board of Trustees meeting on April 4 “an historic night” in Irvington, as he prepared to swear in Police Officer Jessica Huth as a Sergeant in the village’s police force—the first female to obtain that rank.

Huth, who joined the Irvington force in 2017, previously worked with the Mount Vernon Police Force. She is a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Alabama, earning degrees in Psychology and Criminal Justice.

A former USA Boxer, she is now the mother of four children. She’s a graduate of the DARE School with training as a Juvenile Officer and has earned Police Bike certification. According to the Irvington PD, she is the recipient of commendations for undercover work, for lifesaving and for her participation in a homicide investigation. She looks forward to being a positive role model for girls in the village.

Also sworn in by Mayor Smith was Police Officer Patrick Garvey, an officer since 2018 with the Police Department in the Town of Poughkeepsie, where he was awarded the Chiefs Award in 2020 for his outstanding work. Prior to policing, Patrick served six years in the U.S. Army as an infantryman and as an explosive ordnance disposal technician. He was awarded a Master’s of Science degree in organizational leadership by Manhattan College in 2020. He is a proud father to his recently born daughter.