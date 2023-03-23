Irvington Native Moves from Med School to Weill Cornell

March 23, 2023

By Barrett Seaman–

For aspiring physicians, mid-March of their last year in medical school is right up there on the anxiety-producing scale with early April for college-bound high school seniors. In their world, it is “Match Day,” when teaching hospitals across the country decide whom they want to join them in the next stage of training in their chosen specialty.

This month, along with fellow fourth-year medical students nationwide, 204 soon-to-be MDs finishing up at New York Medical College (NYMC) in Valhalla got their “match” assignments. Among them was Danielle Newberry of Irvington. “Match Day truly represents the culmination of all of our hard work over the past four years,” said Newberry. “It feels surreal to be reaching this milestone.”

Newberrry will be going to Weill Cornell Medical Center, one of the nation’s most prestigious teaching hospitals. “I am so excited to begin the next step in my training as an internal medicine resident,” she said, “and NYMC has prepared us so well for this new chapter. I know that we all will carry with us forward the wonderful memories that we have created here.”

Class of 2023 students have had the unusual experience of studying amidst a global pandemic for most of their four years.

The top career choices for the Class of 2023 were internal medicine, pediatrics, emergency medicine, psychiatry, general surgery, anesthesiology, radiology, obstetrics and gynecology and neurology. They will disperse to train at 103 different institutions in 25 states, including several of New York Medical College’s (NYMC) major clinical affiliated sites, Westchester Medical Center and NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan as well as clinical affiliated sites, NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, Greenwich Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital and Landmark Medical Center.

Among the non-affiliated hospitals, besides Weill Cornell, NYMC grads were matched with other leading institutions such as Beth Israel-Deaconess of the Harvard Medical School, Brown, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai, Johns Hopkins, Columbia, New York University, Tufts, UCLA and Yale.