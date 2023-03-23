Health NewsIrvington News Irvington Native Moves from Med School to Weill Cornell Published 1 min ago1 min ago Danielle Newberry (left) with NYMC classmates Sarah Newman (center) and Emma Dragan (right). March 23, 2023 By Barrett Seaman– For aspiring physicians, mid-March of their last year in medical school is right up there on the anxiety-producing scale with early April for college-bound high school seniors. In their world, it is “Match Day,” when teaching hospitals across the country decide whom they want to join them in the next stage of training in their chosen specialty.Sponsor This month, along with fellow fourth-year medical students nationwide, 204 soon-to-be MDs finishing up at New York Medical College (NYMC) in Valhalla got their “match” assignments. Among them was Danielle Newberry of Irvington. “Match Day truly represents the culmination of all of our hard work over the past four years,” said Newberry. “It feels surreal to be reaching this milestone.” Newberrry will be going to Weill Cornell Medical Center, one of the nation’s most prestigious teaching hospitals. “I am so excited to begin the next step in my training as an internal medicine resident,” she said, “and NYMC has prepared us so well for this new chapter. I know that we all will carry with us forward the wonderful memories that we have created here.” Class of 2023 students have had the unusual experience of studying amidst a global pandemic for most of their four years. The top career choices for the Class of 2023 were internal medicine, pediatrics, emergency medicine, psychiatry, general surgery, anesthesiology, radiology, obstetrics and gynecology and neurology. They will disperse to train at 103 different institutions in 25 states, including several of New York Medical College’s (NYMC) major clinical affiliated sites, Westchester Medical Center and NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan as well as clinical affiliated sites, NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, Greenwich Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital and Landmark Medical Center. Among the non-affiliated hospitals, besides Weill Cornell, NYMC grads were matched with other leading institutions such as Beth Israel-Deaconess of the Harvard Medical School, Brown, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai, Johns Hopkins, Columbia, New York University, Tufts, UCLA and Yale. Read or leave a comment on this story... Health NewsIrvington News Irvington Native Moves from Med School to Weill Cornell March 23, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- For aspiring physicians, mid-March of their last year in medical school is right up there on the... Read More Governor Mario Cuomo BridgeTarrytown News Pedestrian Bridge to be Built over Thruway in Tarrytown March 22, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York Thruway Authority will be kicking off a $13.9 million project along Route 9 in... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & PoliticsTop News Dobbs Ferry Voters Reject Cannabis Dispensaries March 22, 2023 by Rick Pezzullo--- Voters in the Village of Dobbs Ferry overwhelmingly rejected allowing adult-use retail cannabis dispensaries in a special... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow NewsTop News Sleepy Hollow’s Wray Bested After 14 Years in Office March 21, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— In the midst of Sleepy Hollow’s physical transformation, much of which he oversaw, Mayor Ken Wray lost... Read More Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington High School Announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian March 21, 2023 Irvington High School has announced seniors Ryan Liu and Olivia Yin as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively. “Ryan and Olivia have... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News Wanted–Alive–Tarrytown’s Traffic Disrupting Turkey March 20, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- It could be any time of day but most likely just when traffic is at its heaviest.... Read More Government & PoliticsWestchester News Party Potentates—Even a U.S. Senator—Celebrate Imamura’s Political Ascent March 20, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- Your average first-term county legislator typically gets sworn into office at county headquarters by the Majority Leader... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Pickleball Round Robin Raises $3,000+ for Kids Club March 19, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, nearly 9 million Americans over the age of six... Read More Community NewsEnvironmental News An Ode to Induction March 18, 2023 The lifestyle revolution to combat climate change begins in your kitchen By Krista Madsen-- This is a love letter to... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Mayoral Debate Pitted Experience Against Analytics March 16, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— The League of Women Voters’ debate between Sleepy Hollow’s seven-term mayor, Ken Wray, and political newcomer Martin... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint