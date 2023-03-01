Advertisement
You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Community News
Historic Rivertowns
Irvington News

Irvington Names Village Hall Plaza After Madam C. J. Walker

• Bookmarks: 4

William James, representing Villa Lewaro owner Richelieu Dennis, A'Lelia Bundles and Irvington Mayor Brian Smith unveil the plaque
March 1, 2023

By Barrett Seaman–

On the last day of February, a goodly crowd of more than 70 crammed into the foyer of Irvington Town Hall and later on the plaza outside to unveil the plaque naming the square Madam C. J. Walker Plaza. Present for the occasion were local politicians and A’Lelia Bundles, the great granddaughter of Ms. Walker, the first woman millionaire in America.

Mayor Brian C. Smith declared “There couldn’t be a more appropriate time—today is the last day of Black History Month; tomorrow is the first day of Women’s History Month.”

Advertisement
Best of Westchester - vote for The Hudson Independent

David Imamura, who would later that evening celebrate his uncontested election as County Legislator for the 12th District, predicted that Madam Walker “would no longer be a footnote” in the village’s history. Trustee Arlene Burgos observed: “Who we name our streets and buildings after really matters. It reflects our values.”

Indeed, the plaza on the village’s Main Street has become a rallying point for social justice causes—drawing people not only from Irvington, as Mayor Smith noted, “but from all over Westchester.”

Following the speeches, prayers and a solo rendition of the spiritual “This Little Light of Mine” by the Reverend Dr. Frozine Reece-Smith, the group reassembled outside as Smith and Ms. Bundles unveiled the plaque that read simply, “Madam C. J. Walker Plaza.”

The portrait of Madam C. J. Walker

Not a week earlier, the Doley Foundation announced that the official portrait of Madam Walker would hang in the National Portrait Gallery of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington. The portrait had been in Villa Lewaro, Madam Walker’s Irvington estate, when Ambassador Harold E. Doley Jr. and his wife Helena bought the mansion in 1993. When they sold the estate to entrepreneur Richelieu Dennis in 2018, the Doleys donated the portrait to the Smithsonian.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Say Cheese! It’s Time for the Rivertowns to Get Cultured

Say Cheese! It’s Time for the Rivertowns to Get Cultured

March 1, 2023
By Shana Liebman-- On March 2, Bloomy Cheese & Provisions will cut the ribbon on their new Dobbs Ferry store,...
Read More
Irvington Names Village Hall Plaza After Madam C. J. Walker

Irvington Names Village Hall Plaza After Madam C. J. Walker

March 1, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- On the last day of February, a goodly crowd of more than 70 crammed into the foyer...
Read More
Area Cops Get Medical Training for Active Shooter Situations

Area Cops Get Medical Training for Active Shooter Situations

February 28, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Rock music blared. Strobe lights played havoc with op-art stripes on the walls, distracting the officers’ eyes...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Schools Super Outlines State of the District

Dobbs Ferry Schools Super Outlines State of the District

February 27, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The first ever community forum in the Dobbs Ferry School District was held earlier this month. The...
Read More
Smith to Retire After Six Terms as Irvington Mayor

Smith to Retire After Six Terms as Irvington Mayor

February 26, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- When he first ran for village trustee in 2009, Brian Smith was a registered Republican. When he...
Read More
Wray Leads Unite Sleepy Hollow Slate Into March Elections

Wray Leads Unite Sleepy Hollow Slate Into March Elections

February 25, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- Residents of Sleepy Hollow looking at the list of candidates running for the village Board of Trustees...
Read More
Challenging Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray is a Tall Order

Challenging Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray is a Tall Order

February 25, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Since he split from the local Democrats in 2015, forming his own “Unite Sleepy Hollow” party, Mayor...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Gets a Fat Check to Fund Its Downtown Re-development

Sleepy Hollow Gets a Fat Check to Fund Its Downtown Re-development

February 23, 2023
By Robert Kimmel-- The Village of Sleepy Hollow has been awarded $4.5 million from a New York State program aimed...
Read More
TEAC Co-Chairs to be Honored by Volunteer New York

TEAC Co-Chairs to be Honored by Volunteer New York

February 23, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Each spring for more than 40 years, Volunteer New York, the nonprofit organization that supplies volunteers to...
Read More
Irvington Girls Upset by Croton in Playoffs

Irvington Girls Upset by Croton in Playoffs

February 22, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- Irvington coach Gina Maher wanted badly for the seven seniors on her girls’ basketball team to experience...
Read More
4 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
93 views
bookmark icon