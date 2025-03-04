Support our Sponsors
Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown St. Patrick's Day Parade - Gullotta House
Irvington News

Irvington Middle School Students Produce Second Annual Benefit For The Environment

(from left to right): Linda Seery, Violet Seery, Hannah Leffler, and Aria Arinella-Rashid on the set of their film. 
March 4, 2025

On March 29th, the second annual charity benefit produced by Irvington middle schoolers Aria Arinella-Rashid (age 11) and Hannah Leffler (age 11) will take place at The Irvington Presbyterian Church. Arinella-Rashid and Leffler say they hope the benefit, intended to raise awareness and funds for The Wildlife Conservation Society, will help other students understand the impact of climate change and what they can do to help the environment. In addition to popcorn, face-painting and other booth activities, the benefit will feature a film by Arinella-Rashid and Leffler, and performances by other middle school students and the Irvington middle school band, The Black Cats. March 29, 4 pm, The Irvington Presbyterian Church, 25 N Broadway, Irvington; $25 suggested donation per family.

