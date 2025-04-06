Irvington Middle School Students Earn Writing Contest Awards

April 5, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Four Irvington Middle School students recently earned writing awards from the Hudson Valley Writers Center’s Environmental Writing Contest.

Seventh graders Finlay Albright-Cook, Sophie Katz and Addie Schutzman and sixth grader Charlotte Dolinger all were recognized for their work.

“Winning this contest is such a meaningful achievement because it recognizes students’ ability to use writing to make a difference,” seventh grade English language arts teacher Taylor O’Sullivan said. “Their work shows creativity, deep thinking and a genuine passion for raising awareness about important environmental issues. Being recognized at the county level is a huge honor and reinforces that their voices matter. I’m so proud of them.”

Albright-Cook’s “Oh, Climate Change, What a Beast You Are” poem earned him a first-place award. In his work, he addressed the impact of climate change on the world and the need for action. His poem described climate change as a destructive force caused by humans, urging people to unite and take responsibility to make changes.

“It just feels so surreal knowing that my poetry is some of the best in the lower Hudson Valley,” Albright-Cook said. “I’ve always loved English, and I love deep writing. I just want to say thank you to all of the English teachers for sparking my love for English.”

Katz’s poem, “Plastic in the Oceans,” earned her a third-place award. Her poem explored the devastating effects of ocean pollution, particularly plastic waste. It creatively used alliteration to highlight the disappearance of the ocean due to plastic pollution.

“When I started, I first thought of an alliteration commonly used with water and I remembered Sally sells seashells by the seashore and from there I just thought of alliterations,” Katz said.

Schutzman’s fictional story, “One Fish Makes a Difference,” earned her a first-place award. In her moving story, she explored overfishing and its consequences on marine ecosystems through the eyes of a child confronting their uncle about fishing, leading to a meaningful conversation about sustainability.

“My experience writing this was fun and interesting because I learned a lot about sea animals in the ocean and what difference overfishing makes to us and the planet,” Schutzman said.

Dolinger’s fictional story, “The Beach Club,” earned her a second place. Her piece teaches a powerful lesson about the responsibility each person has to protect the Earth.

“I was inspired to write a story about beach pollution because of a friend who shared her experience with me,” Dolinger said.