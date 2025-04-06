Support our Sponsors
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Irvington News
School News

Irvington Middle School Students Earn Writing Contest Awards

• Bookmarks: 6

April 5, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Four Irvington Middle School students recently earned writing awards from the Hudson Valley Writers Center’s Environmental Writing Contest.

Seventh graders Finlay Albright-Cook, Sophie Katz and Addie Schutzman and sixth grader Charlotte Dolinger all were recognized for their work.

Support our Sponsors
  • Gym Cats - gymnastics in Westchester County
  • Gullotta House 10th Anniversary Celebration

“Winning this contest is such a meaningful achievement because it recognizes students’ ability to use writing to make a difference,” seventh grade English language arts teacher Taylor O’Sullivan said. “Their work shows creativity, deep thinking and a genuine passion for raising awareness about important environmental issues. Being recognized at the county level is a huge honor and reinforces that their voices matter. I’m so proud of them.”

Albright-Cook’s “Oh, Climate Change, What a Beast You Are” poem earned him a first-place award. In his work, he addressed the impact of climate change on the world and the need for action. His poem described climate change as a destructive force caused by humans, urging people to unite and take responsibility to make changes.

“It just feels so surreal knowing that my poetry is some of the best in the lower Hudson Valley,” Albright-Cook said. “I’ve always loved English, and I love deep writing. I just want to say thank you to all of the English teachers for sparking my love for English.”

Katz’s poem, “Plastic in the Oceans,” earned her a third-place award. Her poem explored the devastating effects of ocean pollution, particularly plastic waste. It creatively used alliteration to highlight the disappearance of the ocean due to plastic pollution.

“When I started, I first thought of an alliteration commonly used with water and I remembered Sally sells seashells by the seashore and from there I just thought of alliterations,” Katz said.

Schutzman’s fictional story, “One Fish Makes a Difference,” earned her a first-place award. In her moving story, she explored overfishing and its consequences on marine ecosystems through the eyes of a child confronting their uncle about fishing, leading to a meaningful conversation about sustainability.

“My experience writing this was fun and interesting because I learned a lot about sea animals in the ocean and what difference overfishing makes to us and the planet,” Schutzman said.

Dolinger’s fictional story, “The Beach Club,” earned her a second place. Her piece teaches a powerful lesson about the responsibility each person has to protect the Earth.

“I was inspired to write a story about beach pollution because of a friend who shared her experience with me,” Dolinger said.

 

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone - Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Newington Cropsey Birds 2025 art show
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Tranquility Spa in Scarsdale Mothers Day
DeCicco & Sons Opens New Location in Sleepy Hollow

DeCicco & Sons Opens New Location in Sleepy Hollow

April 5, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Residents in Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown now have a second supermarket in the area to do their...
Read More
Irvington Middle School Students Earn Writing Contest Awards

Irvington Middle School Students Earn Writing Contest Awards

April 5, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Four Irvington Middle School students recently earned writing awards from the Hudson Valley Writers Center’s Environmental Writing...
Read More
NY Post Story Targets Tarrytown Affordable Housing Practices

NY Post Story Targets Tarrytown Affordable Housing Practices

April 4, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- A March 25 article in the Murdoch-owned New York Post has brought renewed attention to a years’...
Read More
Utility

Utility

April 2, 2025
UTILITY: What does it matter? By Krista Madsen I used to identify as a fiction writer. I only wanted to invent stories...
Read More
Bands Announced for Second Annual Sleepy Hollow Music Festival

Bands Announced for Second Annual Sleepy Hollow Music Festival

April 1, 2025
Tickets are on sale for the 2nd Annual Sleepy Hollow Music Festival, set for Saturday, June 7, on the Hudson River waterfront....
Read More
Jenkins Officially Sworn-In as Westchester County Executive

Jenkins Officially Sworn-In as Westchester County Executive

March 31, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- History was made Sunday at Westchester Community College when Ken Jenkins was officially sworn-in as the first...
Read More
Saudade

Saudade

March 29, 2025
  SAUDADE: No ordinary nostalgia By Krista Madsen I used to brag that I never suffer nostalgia, never long for the past,...
Read More
Rotary’s Duck Derby, Y’s Healthy Kids Day Set For April 26 In Patriots Park

Rotary’s Duck Derby, Y’s Healthy Kids Day Set For April 26 In Patriots Park

March 29, 2025
By Robert Kimmel-- A springtime event that has drawn crowds of children and adults to Patriots Park in Tarrytown will...
Read More
Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Kicks Off in Tarrytown

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Kicks Off in Tarrytown

March 27, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Spring 2025 Hudson Valley Restaurant Week kicked off Thursday at The Sailhouse in Tarrytown with Westchester County...
Read More
9/11 Memorial in Greenburgh Torn Down

9/11 Memorial in Greenburgh Torn Down

March 27, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The 9/11 Memorial Wall at Richard Presser Park on Central Avenue in Hartsdale was torn down last...
Read More
6 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
102 views
bookmark icon