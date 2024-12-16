Support our Sponsors
St. John's Westchester Orthopedic Center
Irvington News
School News

Irvington Middle School Students Compete in Bulldog Challenge

• Bookmarks: 15

December 16, 2024

Irvington Middle School sixth through eighth grade students engaged in a fun competition that tested their physical and mental strength during their school’s second annual IMS Bulldog Challenge on Dec. 6.

In a friendly competition, the students competed against their peers on the turf during their lunch periods to see who can pick up a piece of paper. In the “Paper Picker Upper Challenge,” the students and staff folded a piece of paper and placed it on the ground. They then had to stand on one leg, lean over without their other leg or hands ever touching the ground, and grab the paper with their mouth and then return to a standing position.

“This one was tough,” teacher Gregg Pernick said. “We had very few students, and even fewer staff, who were able to do this successfully. But it was so cool to watch so many students give it a try. They all had a ton of fun, so while their efforts may have been unsuccessful, the ultimate goal was reached.”

Support our Sponsors
La Catena Restaurant Ardsley - holiday parties

The top students from each grade were designated as their grade’s “top dog.” Sixth graders Dylan Farber, Noah Sobol and Ryan Zinman; seventh graders Ayla Knollmueller, Aerim Lee and Parker Pressman; and eighth graders Mila Barry, Samara Luftig and Sam Peres secured the top spots.

The IMS Bulldog Challenge is part of a series of planned events designed to strengthen the school community. Organized by members of the Irvington Middle School Character Building/Social-Emotional Learning and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, the initiative fosters healthy competition, teamwork and joy. The event is set to return with more exciting activities on Jan. 24 and March 21.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Andrea Martone's 2024 sales - Houlihan Lawrence Realty
  • La Catena Restaurant Ardsley - holiday parties
TV Show Filming in Tarrytown This Week

TV Show Filming in Tarrytown This Week

December 16, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A production company will be filming in the Crest neighborhood of Tarrytown for two days this week....
Read More
Irvington Middle School Students Compete in Bulldog Challenge

Irvington Middle School Students Compete in Bulldog Challenge

December 16, 2024
Irvington Middle School sixth through eighth grade students engaged in a fun competition that tested their physical and mental strength...
Read More
Hundreds Participate in Dobbs Ferry Holiday Hustle

Hundreds Participate in Dobbs Ferry Holiday Hustle

December 15, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Hundreds of adults and youngsters braved frigid temperatures in the mid-20s Sunday morning to participate in the...
Read More
Exquisite Corpse(s)

Exquisite Corpse(s)

December 15, 2024
EXQUISITE CORPSE(S): The Uncanny Art of Animal Assemblage By Krista Madsen One spring day about a year ago when everyone emerges to...
Read More
Irvington Resident Representing Rivertowns in NY Pageant

Irvington Resident Representing Rivertowns in NY Pageant

December 13, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- An Irvington resident will be representing the rivertowns in the upcoming 2025 Miss NY for America Strong...
Read More
More State Funding Sought for Road Safety Improvements

More State Funding Sought for Road Safety Improvements

December 11, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- State Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky (D/Greenburgh) was among a slew of elected officials and union leaders who called...
Read More
Weremother

Weremother

December 8, 2024
WEREMOTHER: Nightbitch & Yellowjacket By Krista Madsen Give me a long four-day weekend (Thanksgiving) and I’m most likely—as my former Home|body title...
Read More
Senior Dies in Condo Fire in Tarrytown

Senior Dies in Condo Fire in Tarrytown

December 8, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A 77-year-old woman was killed in a fire just after midnight Thursday at a condominium complex on...
Read More
Local Boys’ Hoops Team Looking to Hit Their Stride for Postseason

Local Boys’ Hoops Team Looking to Hit Their Stride for Postseason

December 6, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- The local high school boys’ basketball season is ready to get into full swing. Here is an...
Read More
Kendal on Hudson Renovation Project in SH Receives County Financing

Kendal on Hudson Renovation Project in SH Receives County Financing

December 6, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A renovation project at Kendal on Hudson in Sleepy Hollow recently received a financial boost from Westchester...
Read More
15 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
120 views
bookmark icon