Irvington Middle School Students Compete in Bulldog Challenge

December 16, 2024

Irvington Middle School sixth through eighth grade students engaged in a fun competition that tested their physical and mental strength during their school’s second annual IMS Bulldog Challenge on Dec. 6.

In a friendly competition, the students competed against their peers on the turf during their lunch periods to see who can pick up a piece of paper. In the “Paper Picker Upper Challenge,” the students and staff folded a piece of paper and placed it on the ground. They then had to stand on one leg, lean over without their other leg or hands ever touching the ground, and grab the paper with their mouth and then return to a standing position.

“This one was tough,” teacher Gregg Pernick said. “We had very few students, and even fewer staff, who were able to do this successfully. But it was so cool to watch so many students give it a try. They all had a ton of fun, so while their efforts may have been unsuccessful, the ultimate goal was reached.”

The top students from each grade were designated as their grade’s “top dog.” Sixth graders Dylan Farber, Noah Sobol and Ryan Zinman; seventh graders Ayla Knollmueller, Aerim Lee and Parker Pressman; and eighth graders Mila Barry, Samara Luftig and Sam Peres secured the top spots.

The IMS Bulldog Challenge is part of a series of planned events designed to strengthen the school community. Organized by members of the Irvington Middle School Character Building/Social-Emotional Learning and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, the initiative fosters healthy competition, teamwork and joy. The event is set to return with more exciting activities on Jan. 24 and March 21.