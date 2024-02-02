Irvington Middle School Students Awarded for Literary Magazine

February 2, 2024

It’s not too often that sixth, seventh and eighth graders get to put out a literary magazine and even less often that they are recognized nationally for the excellence of their publication. Connections – An Irvington Middle School Majestic Magazine, the product of Irvington Middle School students, achieved that honor by winning the 2023 National Council of Teachers of English’s “Recognizing Excellence in Art and Literary Magazines program.” The award is designed to inspire schools to develop literary magazines that celebrate the art and craft of writing.

Under the guidance of their club adviser, Karen Acrish, the Irvington students won out of 375 magazines nominated from 46 states and five countries—including ones produced by high school students.

“Congratulations to Karen and the students on this amazing achievement,” said Assistant Principal Allyson Daley. “We are always so impressed and dazzled by the IMS Connections publication, and it is wonderful to know that others are just as wowed by it.”

The Irvington students are now highlighted on the National Council of Teachers of English web site website (https://ncte.org). The school offers special thanks to the Irvington PTSA for its generous funding, making it possible to bring the literary magazine to life in print.

