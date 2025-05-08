Support our Sponsors
You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Irvington News

Irvington Middle School Student Honored With National Junior Honor Society Award

• Bookmarks: 11

Irvington Middle School student Cameron Weiner. (Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District)
May 8, 2025

Irvington Middle School student Cameron Weiner has been named a 2025 National Junior Honor Society Outstanding Achievement Award recipient. The prestigious recognition includes a $500 contribution to a 529 college savings account and celebrates the student’s exceptional leadership, scholarship and service.

“Cameron has made significant contributions to both the school and local community through various activities during the past year,” NJHS chapter adviser Karen Bodnar said. “He is a remarkable student whose dedication to service, leadership and academics inspires his peers and enriches the community.”

A well-rounded student, Weiner is an active member of the Music Honor Society, performing at senior centers and Pride Day celebrations. He also played a key role in organizing concerts for younger students, showcasing his commitment to fostering musical talent among peers. Beyond the world of music, he dedicated time to environmental service by helping clean up the Irvington Woods. He assisted in the removal of Japanese barberry, an invasive species that negatively affects tree growth, demonstrating his passion for preserving nature. He is also an active member of the School Council, where he collaborates with fellow students to improve the school environment.

Support our Sponsors
  • Gym Cats - gymnastics in Westchester County
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York
  • Gullotta House 10th Anniversary Celebration

Earning the award highlights the student’s dedication to the community and reinforces the importance of his contributions.

“This achievement will be used as fuel to motivate me to perform to the best of my potential,” Weiner said. “It makes me feel like my work is important and helpful.”

Weiner embodies several key values. He is hardworking and takes pride in his academic achievements; values his community and believes in giving back through activities he loves; and strives to be a leader in various aspects of his life, knowing when to take charge or step back during group projects. Empathy and respect are central to his interactions, and he is determined to make a difference in his country.

“He keeps himself informed about current events and actively forms opinions on important issues, viewing citizenship as a crucial pillar in his life,” Bodnar said.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Westchester real estate agent - Tarrytown listing
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Tranquility Spa in Scarsdale Mothers Day
Irvington Middle School Student Honored With National Junior Honor Society Award

Irvington Middle School Student Honored With National Junior Honor Society Award

May 8, 2025
Irvington Middle School student Cameron Weiner has been named a 2025 National Junior Honor Society Outstanding Achievement Award recipient. The...
Read More
This Summer’s Hot New Book? Barbecue!

This Summer’s Hot New Book? Barbecue!

May 8, 2025
Shana Liebman’s stunning new cookbook, Barbecue, (her first), which she wrote with Chef Hugh Mangum, features over 170 recipes for...
Read More
Funeral Set for Beloved Morse School Teacher

Funeral Set for Beloved Morse School Teacher

May 7, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo The Tarrytown Union Free School District community is mourning the sudden loss of one of its beloved...
Read More
Main Street School Students Raise Money For Environmental Causes

Main Street School Students Raise Money For Environmental Causes

May 7, 2025
In celebration of Earth Day, fourth and fifth graders at Main Street School came together to raise more than $764...
Read More
Hostile Crowd Steals Show at Lawler Town Hall in Westchester

Hostile Crowd Steals Show at Lawler Town Hall in Westchester

May 5, 2025
By Abby Luby--- A raucous crowd of about 600 people showed up at Republican Congressman Mike Lawler’s Westchester town hall...
Read More
Ectropy

Ectropy

May 5, 2025
ECTROPY: Fighting the natural disorder of things By Krista Madsen You might think—as the earth rots with the weight of humans on...
Read More
Locals Share Memories and Mirth at the “Adult Show and Tell” in Sleepy Hollow

Locals Share Memories and Mirth at the “Adult Show and Tell” in Sleepy Hollow

May 5, 2025
 By Sue Treiman-- A coffee cup, a goofy winter hat, squishy Pokeman toys, and a shiny pendant may seem like...
Read More
Elmsford Man Charged with Stealing from Bank Employer

Elmsford Man Charged with Stealing from Bank Employer

May 5, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- An Elmsford man was charged last week with stealing almost $140,000 from a bank where he worked....
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Enters Partnership to Create Affordable Housing

Dobbs Ferry Enters Partnership to Create Affordable Housing

April 29, 2025
  By Rick Pezzullo--- The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees took a major step last week to try to turn...
Read More
In His First In-Person Town Hall, Impatient And Unruly Voters Confront Congressman Lawler

In His First In-Person Town Hall, Impatient And Unruly Voters Confront Congressman Lawler

April 28, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- It was clear from the staging of Sunday night’s first open “Town Hall” appearance before voters that...
Read More
11 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
163 views
bookmark icon