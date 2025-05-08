Irvington Middle School Student Honored With National Junior Honor Society Award

May 8, 2025

Irvington Middle School student Cameron Weiner has been named a 2025 National Junior Honor Society Outstanding Achievement Award recipient. The prestigious recognition includes a $500 contribution to a 529 college savings account and celebrates the student’s exceptional leadership, scholarship and service.

“Cameron has made significant contributions to both the school and local community through various activities during the past year,” NJHS chapter adviser Karen Bodnar said. “He is a remarkable student whose dedication to service, leadership and academics inspires his peers and enriches the community.”

A well-rounded student, Weiner is an active member of the Music Honor Society, performing at senior centers and Pride Day celebrations. He also played a key role in organizing concerts for younger students, showcasing his commitment to fostering musical talent among peers. Beyond the world of music, he dedicated time to environmental service by helping clean up the Irvington Woods. He assisted in the removal of Japanese barberry, an invasive species that negatively affects tree growth, demonstrating his passion for preserving nature. He is also an active member of the School Council, where he collaborates with fellow students to improve the school environment.

Earning the award highlights the student’s dedication to the community and reinforces the importance of his contributions.

“This achievement will be used as fuel to motivate me to perform to the best of my potential,” Weiner said. “It makes me feel like my work is important and helpful.”

Weiner embodies several key values. He is hardworking and takes pride in his academic achievements; values his community and believes in giving back through activities he loves; and strives to be a leader in various aspects of his life, knowing when to take charge or step back during group projects. Empathy and respect are central to his interactions, and he is determined to make a difference in his country.

“He keeps himself informed about current events and actively forms opinions on important issues, viewing citizenship as a crucial pillar in his life,” Bodnar said.

