Irvington Man Killed, One Man Injured in Shooting in Sleepy Hollow

Manuel Salazar
June 29, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo–

An Irvington man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting incident Monday night in Sleepy Hollow.

Manuel Salazar, a married father with two young children, died at Westchester Medical Center following the shooting that occurred about 9:30 p.m. in the area of 126 Valley Street and the Margotta Court Park apartments.

According to reports, a Sleepy Hollow police officer was patrolling the area when he heard gunshots and later found two men shot. Officers and Sleepy Hollow EMS administered emergency aid to the victims before they were transported to the hospital.

The unidentified victim was later released from the hospital.

Salazar formerly lived in Sleepy Hollow and attended Sleepy Hollow High School.

His wife, Natalie Salazar, set up a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $15,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Never in a million years I would think I would be doing this,” she wrote. “Manny was a very loving husband, father, brother and son. We lost him young and in a very hurtful way. Leaving behind so many people that loved and cared for him always.”

Sleepy Hollow Police are currently investigating the shooting and following up on several leads but currently have not determined a motive.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Sleepy Hollow Police Department at 914-631-0800.

Comments

