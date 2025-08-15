Irvington Man Killed on Bicycle

August 15, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

A 44-year-old Irvington man was killed Thursday after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle.

According to the Yorktown Police Department, a preliminary investigation determined Jeremy Solomon was traveling on a bicycle about 7:47 a.m. Aug. 14 on Route 134 when he was hit by a car driven by a 21-year-old driver. He was declared dead at the scene.

Support our Sponsors





Police stated a review of video footage of the incident showed the driver had the right-of-way. The driver, who was not identified, was taken to Northern Westchester Hospital for a precautionary medical evaluation and later released. No charges have been filed.

Yorktown Police were assisted at the scene by New Castle Police, Empress EMS, the Yorktown Volunteer Ambulance Corps, the Yorktown Fire Department, and the Millwood Fire Department.

An investigation into the accident is being conducted by the Yorktown Police Department Accident Investigation Unit and the Westchester County Department of Public Safety Accident Investigation Unit.