Irvington Icon Barbara Denyer to Receive Clocktower Players’ Bravo Award on May 31

Barbara Denyer, artist, activist, and Irvington resident for 58 years, will be honored with a 2019 Bravo Award at Clocktower Players’ “Springtacular Gala” on Friday, May 31 at Ardsley Country Club. Denyer’s creative vision, energy, and lifelong dedication to the arts have significantly benefitted Clocktower Players and the rivertowns community throughout the years.



Denyer was instrumental in the renovation of Irvington Town Hall Theater. In 1967, she was the first to introduce Clocktower’s founding director, Micheal Penta, to the ‘disaster on the third floor!’ – the dilapidated theater which Denyer envisioned as a vibrant performance space (and the future stage of Clocktower Players). She actively involved members of the community and secured the Junior League’s support.

In 1972, Denyer added her creative flair to Irvington’s Centennial Celebration, inspiring her Memorabilia Exhibit Committee to clean, paint, and set up exhibits in the orchestra and balcony boxes to showcase to the public the theater’s possibilities. Newspaper accounts reflect that hundreds attended. Over the years, Denyer has generously shared many costumes (from her extensive collection) with local theater groups including Michael Penta’s Irvington High School theater program and, later, Clocktower Players when they began in 1977. Denyer has also donated a number of her costumes to the Irvington Historical Society for the community to enjoy.

Among Denyer’s other projects and accomplishments, she co-authored and photo-researched Wolfert’s Roost: Portrait of a Village, the history of Irvington. Denyer has given lively tours of the Old Croton Aqueduct and strongly advocated for the acquisition of the Burnham Building and the planning of the new Irvington Public Library and apartments. She served on the Village Hall Selection Committee, responsible for the renovations of the Town Hall lobby and courtroom. In recent years, as a member of the Tiffany Room Committee, Denyer worked to restore the Tiffany Reading Room to its full historic grandeur.



For tickets to Clocktower’s May 31st “Springtacular Gala” fundraiser, visit: http://clocktowerplayers.com/gala. Actor/singer Charlie Scatamacchia will also be honored at the gala, which begins at 6:30 p.m. and features dinner, dancing, and live entertainment. Clocktower Players is a charitable, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization.