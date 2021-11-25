Arts & Entertainment News & Events
Irvington News
Lifestyle

Irvington Historical Society’s Train Show is Back and Better Than Ever

All aboard the train show, 131 Main Street, Irvington, throughout December (Barrett Seaman/The Hudson Independent)
November 25, 2021

`By Barrett Seaman—

The annual Irvington Historical Society winter train show has returned after a pandemic interruption. The product of Chief Engineer Bill Schwartz, with help from Earl Ferguson and Any Api, the display fills the basement of the Historical Society’s McVickar House headquarters at 131 Main Street in the village and will be open to the public on successive Thursdays and Saturdays throughout December, starting on Dec. 2, with the exception of Christmas Day.

There are several new features this year:

  • additional replicas of village buildings in the diorama, including two churches and the gas station on Broadway at the top of Main Street, the Octagon House, and an updated reconstruction of the train station area and Matthiessen Park
Two churches and a gas station on North Broadway (Barrett Seaman/The Hudson Independent)
  • a European commuter train, constructed entirely of LEGO bricks by Schwartz’s grandson, Ellis Mishkin
Train built of LEGO bricks (Barrett Seaman/The Hudson Independent)
  • a mechanically accurate model of a Timberline locomotive, which uses a powerful Shay engine to haul lumber up and down steep mountain slopes
A log-hauling locomotive, powered by a Shay engine (Barrett Seaman/The Hudson Independent)
  • a miniature Amtrak train with engine and passenger cars
An Amtrak locomotive with passenger cars (Barrett Seaman/The Hudson Independent)
  • two gondola lifts high above an alpine village
Gondolas high above an alpine village (Barrett Seaman/The Hudson Independent)
  • Ninja turtles, who join the old ghosts that occupy a fantastical netherworld somewhere underneath Broadway
Ninja turtles join ghosts in the underbelly of the village (Barrett Seaman/The Hudson Independent)

The show also has lots of realistic train sounds pumped into the room and a video history of the Lionel model train company for real model train aficionados.

If you’ve got young kids — or even old ones — who are into trains, this is a must-stop in the rivertowns over the holidays.

 

Share the News!
more
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Irvington Historical Society’s Train Show is Back and Better Than Ever

Irvington Historical Society’s Train Show is Back and Better Than Ever

November 25, 2021
`By Barrett Seaman— The annual Irvington Historical Society winter train show has returned after a pandemic interruption. The product of...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Latest Village To Opt Out of Cannabis Facilities

Dobbs Ferry Latest Village To Opt Out of Cannabis Facilities

November 24, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— After three public hearings—the last of which ran over three hours, the Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Steam Rolls into Football Semifinals

Dobbs Ferry Steam Rolls into Football Semifinals

November 21, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- On to the Final Four! Undefeated Dobbs Ferry knew it needed to limit its mistakes to defeat...
Read More
The Irvington Historical Society’s Train Show is Back and Better Than Ever

The Irvington Historical Society’s Train Show is Back and Better Than Ever

November 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- The annual Irvington Historical Society winter train show has returned after a pandemic interruption. The product of...
Read More
Former Irvington Resident Wins Pepsico Scholarship

Former Irvington Resident Wins Pepsico Scholarship

November 19, 2021
Tiffany Patton, formerly of Irvington, is one of 25 inaugural recipients of a $25,000 scholarship from the Pepsico Foundation, the...
Read More
LOOK No Further for a New Movie Theater Than Dobbs Ferry

LOOK No Further for a New Movie Theater Than Dobbs Ferry

November 18, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Residents of the rivertowns will soon be able to watch movies again on the big screen a...
Read More
Game’s On, So Where Are The Wings?

Game’s On, So Where Are The Wings?

November 18, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — The Hud­son In­de­pen­dent pre­sents “The Sup­ply Chain Cri­sis Is­n’t Just Global; It’s Lo­cal,” a se­ries de­scrib­ing...
Read More
Tributes Presented to Rotary Club as it Marks 100 Years

Tributes Presented to Rotary Club as it Marks 100 Years

November 17, 2021
By Robert Kimmel — With several state and county representatives attending and offering their accolades, the Rotary Club of the...
Read More
FBI Nabs Bank Robbers in Tarrytown (Spoiler Alert: It’s a TV Scene)

FBI Nabs Bank Robbers in Tarrytown (Spoiler Alert: It’s a TV Scene)

November 17, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — In this scene, robbers are forced to barricade themselves and their hostages inside the bank at...
Read More
Crespo Whiskeys & Wines: Grand Opening Nov. 18 in Dobbs Ferry

Crespo Whiskeys & Wines: Grand Opening Nov. 18 in Dobbs Ferry

November 16, 2021
By Linda Viertel— As whiskey connoisseurs know, half of the pleasure is in the bottle, the other half in the...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
1 view
bookmark icon