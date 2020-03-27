Irvington Historical Society Requests Personal Stories During the COVID-19 Crisis

The Irvington Historical Society (IHS) asks for your help in chronicling the extraordinary circumstances we are living through as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are launching a new project that we are calling “Portrait of a Village in a Time of Crisis: Irvington 2020.

T hey invite residents to send personal reflections, stories, and photos that express their responses to the crisis. “Share your recollections about other periods of time that you have lived through when the world seemed to change overnight.” IHS will collect, compile, and preserve the submissions as part of its mission to chronicle the history of the village.

“We welcome contributions from villagers of all ages. They will provide a portrait of Irvington as it faces the challenges of this very complicated time and will become a part of the rich fabric of who we are. We plan to share some of your reflections on our website, on social media, and in our newsletter The Roost.”

Submission Guidelines:

* Send your submissions to president@irvingtonhistoricalsociety.org

Or Irvington Historical Society, PO Box 23. Irvington, NY 10533

* Include your submission as an attachment to your email.

* To send photos, use .jpg and include a caption.

* There is no minimum or maximum word length. Submissions may be excerpted or edited, as deemed appropriate for project purposes.

* By making a submission, you are granting permission for distribution and/or publication by the Irvington Historical Society