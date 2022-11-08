Advertisement
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Shrinkwrap
Community News
Irvington News

Irvington Historical Society Celebrates Another Round of “Legacies”

• Bookmarks: 7

Friends and family gathered the Ardsley Country Club to celebrate Irvington's "Legacies"
November 8, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

For the fourth year running, the Irvington Historical Society honored a select group of the village’s older citizens, offering them an opportunity to recall for posterity their recollections of life in Irvington in decades past. Their stories were revealed in interviews that were then transcribed, edited and paired with portraits taken by photographer Edna Kornberg, a member of the Society’s board, and displayed at the Martucci Gallery in the village’s public library.

Legacy honoree Toni Ficalora and son John

But that’s not all. Supplied with old family photos and recordings of each of these senior citizens, whom the Society calls its “Legacies,” videographer and board member Nader Sadre created a documentary that adds a third dimension to the portrait of these lives and the village.

Advertisement
  • Donate to The Hud Indy - Matching Grant

That documentary was part of a celebration of this year’s selectees and their predecessors at a luncheon “gala” held at the Ardsley Country Club on November 6th. More than 180 guests, including many of the previous Legacies, members of their families and friends, gathered at the club.

Honorees Bob Pouch and Bill Murphy

In addition to the documentaries, the Society has published a book commemorating the first 23 Legacies and has plans to publish a second volume that includes the 20 selectees from this year and last.

The documentary, along with previous documentaries and other videos, can be viewed on the IHS web site (www.irvingtonhistoricalsociety.org).

Chris Mitchell, Rev. Charles Colwell and Doug Wilson, three of this year’s Legacies

The 2022 inductees are: The Reverend Charles Colwell, Toni Ficalora, Joanna Gurley, Annette Leyden, Gina Maher, Christopher Mitchell, William Murphy, Robert Pouch, Patricia Holmes Smith, and Doug Wilson.

The concept of celebrating a community’s senior citizens was borrowed by IHS president Veronica Gedrich from the town of Truro, Massachusetts, where she vacations annually. With the addition of the documentary and the annual celebration, Irvington’s Historical Society has taken the concept a step further.

Photos by Edna Kornberg

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Irvington Historical Society Celebrates Another Round of “Legacies”

Irvington Historical Society Celebrates Another Round of “Legacies”

November 8, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— For the fourth year running, the Irvington Historical Society honored a select group of the village’s older...
Read More
Phelps’ State of the Art Stroke Center Saves Time–and Thus Lives

Phelps’ State of the Art Stroke Center Saves Time–and Thus Lives

November 7, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Michael Stillman, 79, a retired dermatologist in Waccabuc, NY woke up early on a Wednesday morning last...
Read More
Tarrytown Trustees on Ballot Running Uncontested on Election Day

Tarrytown Trustees on Ballot Running Uncontested on Election Day

November 6, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- A trio of trustees in Tarrytown are running unopposed for new two-year terms on Nov. 8. Robert...
Read More
Joan Osborne Returns to ‘Favorite Venue’ – The Tarrytown Music Hall

Joan Osborne Returns to ‘Favorite Venue’ – The Tarrytown Music Hall

November 3, 2022
By W.B. King— Looking up from a pew in the church her family attended in Anchorage, Kentucky, a young Joan...
Read More
Taste Local: A Rivertown Restaurant Crawl

Taste Local: A Rivertown Restaurant Crawl

November 3, 2022
By Shana Liebman-- The first Rivertown restaurant “crawl” is happening this weekend. Taste Local, on Saturday, November 5, is a...
Read More
Riverfront Promenade at Edge-on-Hudson Now Open to the Public

Riverfront Promenade at Edge-on-Hudson Now Open to the Public

November 2, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— A significant piece of the 100-acre Edge-on-Hudson mosaic fell into place on Halloween day, as officials led...
Read More
Debate Continues Over Irvington Football Team 9/11 Flag Tribute

Debate Continues Over Irvington Football Team 9/11 Flag Tribute

November 1, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- It’s been more than seven weeks since the Irvington High School varsity football team ran onto the...
Read More
It’s Baaack!! Tarrytown’s Halloween Parade Reaches New Heights

It’s Baaack!! Tarrytown’s Halloween Parade Reaches New Heights

November 1, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- After two barren, pandemic-shrouded years, Tarrytown’s annual Halloween Parade returned in fantastic, if frightening form. There were...
Read More
Multi-Agency Task Force Brings Down Burglary Ring Targeting Asian-Americans

Multi-Agency Task Force Brings Down Burglary Ring Targeting Asian-Americans

October 30, 2022
By Jeff Wilson-- It took more than one police department to catch these crooks – a lot more. Teamwork is...
Read More
Irvington High School History Teacher’s Essay Published in Scholarly Collection

Irvington High School History Teacher’s Essay Published in Scholarly Collection

October 27, 2022
Dr. Erik Weiselberg, Village of Irvington historian, principal historian of Revolutionary Westchester 250 and a social studies teacher at Irvington High...
Read More
7 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
56 views
bookmark icon