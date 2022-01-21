Irvington High’s Brooke Dunefsky Advances in Regeneron Competition

January 21, 2022

Less than three weeks after learning that she was one of 300 high school students nationwide to be named in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Science Talent Search, Irvington High School Senior Brooke Ann Dunefsky was informed that she had reached the next level in the competition as one of only 40 quarterfinalists.

The first round earned her a $2,000 prize. This time, Dunefsky has won $25,000. The overall winner, to be named during the week of March 10 through 16, will walk away with $250,000—the largest prize in any U.S. academic competition.

Regeneron recognized Dunefsky for her invention of a device that helps stroke victims regain motor skills through the creation of new neural pathways to replace ones damaged by stroke. Her project, which is now patented, cost her less than $100.

